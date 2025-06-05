Wild 4-Team Proposed NBA Trade Pairs Kevin Durant With $244 Million Star

Aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, the attention of most NBA teams is on the draft and free agency. Additionally, the latest NBA rumors indicate several superstars could be traded in the coming months.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is a likely trade candidate. The question is who could be a trade partner for the Suns.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn put together a list of several proposed trades for Durant. One trade proposal involves the Suns, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets in a wild four-team blockbuster deal.

Let’s dive into how Durant could be a fit alongside Anthony Edwards for the Wolves.

Kevin Durant Rumors: Could the Suns Trade KD to the Timberwolves?

The Suns plan to trade Kevin Durant by the 2025 NBA Draft, per @ShamsCharania: – Durant trade talks are about to escalate. – Phoenix will work directly with Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, to find his new team. – 4-6 teams will express interest in trading for Durant. pic.twitter.com/trJQVP26Wi — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 4, 2025

In the proposal, the Suns get a package of Julius Randle, Mike Conley, Goga Bitadze, Terrence Shannon Jr. and the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. This would be more of a win-now package for Phoenix rather than building for the future, although Shannon and the first rounder could be young building blocks.

The Timberwolves have the simplest part of the deal as they are “only” landing Durant in the blockbuster trade. Orlando gets some badly needing shooting by netting Donte DiVincenzo for helping broker the trade. Finally, the Nets land Gary Harris and No. 46 pick for their troubles.

The Suns Land Julius Randle From Timberwolves in Kevin Durant Trade Proposal

Whether this hypothetical NBA deal has any legs depends on how the Suns view Julius Randle as a potential franchise centerpiece. Randle is on a four-year, $117 million contract with a player option for 2026-26. If Randle decides to be a free agent, this deal would clearly not work as the star would no longer be under contract.

“… Ultimately, the price here is so low that they’d have to pull the trigger,” Quinn wrote in a June 5, 2025, story titled, “Kevin Durant trade scenarios: 5 big deals that would give aging all-timer a title shot and Suns a reboot.” “Anthony Edwards idolized Durant growing up. They played together on Team USA. This trade would as much be about appeasing their best player as it would be competing.

“Of course, it helps on the contention front as well. Randle was largely bad against the Thunder, and beating Oklahoma City is the goal here. Team president Tim Connelly has never shied away from risk. If he thinks Durant gives the Timberwolves a chance against the Thunder, he’ll roll the dice at the right price.”

Kevin Durant’s Trade Value Is Complicated for the Suns

"The Timberwolves were a team that pursued [Kevin] Durant this week."@ShamsCharania on the other teams that made offers for KD before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/C6mUtaxDkP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 7, 2025

Durant’s trade value is hard to gauge due to a number of complicated factors. The forward still carries massive star power but is 36 years old. Durant missed 20 games during the 2024-25 season and has had a string of injuries in recent years.

Finally, Durant is only under contract for one more season as part of a four-year, $194 million contract. How much will a team like the Timberwolves be willing to give up for a player with a strong recent history of dissatisfaction?

NBA Fans Would Love to See Anthony Edwards Play With Kevin Durant on the Timberwolves

One of the fun parts of this trade would be Edwards getting to play alongside his childhood idol in what could be the final seasons of Durant’s legendary career. The admiration appears to be mutual as Durant has also praised Edwards.

“He plays defense, he plays hard, he cares, he wants to win, he wants to be great,” Durant told Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin during a January 28, interview. “Those are usually the guys who give you the most trouble.

“A lot of guys are complacent and happy with the way they are. He wants more for himself. That means you go into the gym more. You watch more film. You play basketball more.”