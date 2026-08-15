10-Time All-Star Praises Kevin Garnett Jersey Retirement: “Long Time Coming”

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Friday that franchise legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett‘s iconic No. 21 jersey will be retired on Feb. 28, 2027, at Target Center.

The ceremony will be held following a matchup between the Timberwolves and Boston Celtics — Garnett’s former teams. Garnett will be the second player in Timberwolves history to have his jersey retired, joining former teammate Malik Sealy.

Garnett returned to the Timberwolves in December 2025 as a Team Ambassador. Now, the passionate franchise legend will be immortalized forever.

“Minnesota is home. That’s never changed. This is where it all started for me, so seeing No. 21 go up in Target Center and sharing that moment with the fans, my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who’s been part of this journey means everything,” said Garnett.

He added, “But 21 being retired is forever. It’s also the beginning of something new. I can’t wait to be back in that building, feel that energy, and celebrate it with everybody. Let’s get it.”

Paul Pierce Praises Kevin Garnett’s T-Wolves Tenure

Kevin Garnett is not the only former All-Star excited to see his jersey lifted into the rafters.

Paul Pierce, who was teammates with Garnett for six seasons, including a championship campaign in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, celebrated Garnett’s jersey retirement on the KG Certified podcast.

“I’m definitely going to be in the building when they put you up there [in the rafters],” Pierce told Garnett. “I gotta be in the building. They gotta raise that. That’s a long time coming.”

Pierce added that Garnett is “the foundation” of the Timberwolves fan base and helped lift the franchise to relevancy with his superb on-court production.

“You are the cement. You are the foundation of what was built out there,” Pierce told Garnett. “As a player, when I used to go [to Minnesota], it was like a ceremony in there. [Garnett] used to raise his hands and everybody would stand up. It was like a church in there. [Garnett] had a real cult following [in Minnesota].”

T-Wolves Plan Season-Long Celebration for Garnett

Minnesota will build toward the Kevin Garnett jersey retirement with a series of theme nights honoring the franchise legend during the 2026-27 season.

The celebrations will include exclusive memorabilia and limited-edition merchandise. Each KG Theme Night will feature a commemorative KG figurine giveaway, with an exclusive T-shirt planned for Jersey Retirement Night, the Timberwolves announced.

“Over the course of his career, Kevin Garnett became much more than the greatest player in Timberwolves history. He became the embodiment of what it means to compete, to lead and to represent Minnesota,” said Timberwolves & Lynx Co-Chairmen Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. “We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible moment with Kevin, his family, our fans and everyone who helped make his legacy possible.”

Selected by the Timberwolves with the fifth overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, Garnett became the first player selected directly out of high school since 1975.

Across 14 seasons in Minnesota, Garnett played with a relentless motor and passion. Garnett was named the NBA Most Valuable Player following the 2003-04 season. That season, he led the Timberwolves to their first division championship.