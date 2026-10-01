LaMelo Ball’s Partner Ana Montana Pushes Back After Arrest on Felony Charges

Minnesota Timberwolves star LaMelo Ball’s longtime partner is facing felony charges in North Carolina, but her attorney says there is more to the allegations than the initial arrest might suggest.

Analicia Chaves, better known publicly as Ana Montana, was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on September 28 and charged with two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

An arrest warrant alleges Chaves obtained alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, from a Walgreens using a prescription connected to a doctor whose DEA registration and NPI number had been stolen or fraudulently obtained.

But an attorney representing Chaves has now offered a key clarification.

Ana Montana’s Attorney Responds to Arrest Allegations

In a statement to TMZ, Chaves’ attorney said the allegations involve a prescription that was actually written for Chaves by a doctor.

“To clarify, the charges allege that a doctor who used a fraudulent DEA registration and NPI number prescribed Alprazolam for Ms. Chaves,” the attorney said, “and that she used the prescription written by the doctor to obtain the prescribed Alprazolam at a pharmacy.”

The attorney added that the two possession charges “appear to allege that she possessed the aforementioned Alprazolam upon obtaining it from the pharmacy via the prescription written by the doctor.”

Authorities have accused Chaves of obtaining the controlled substance through fraud or forgery. Her attorney’s statement, however, emphasizes that a doctor allegedly wrote the prescription and Chaves subsequently presented that prescription to the pharmacy.

The allegations have not been adjudicated, and Chaves has not been convicted of the charges.

What Is Ana Montana Charged With?

According to court records obtained by WBTV, Chaves faces four total charges:

Two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

The warrant lists the alleged offense date as February 21, 2026. It was issued September 22, approximately seven months later.

There is also a discrepancy between reports regarding Chaves’ bond.

WBTV reported that Chaves was released after posting a $10,000 bond. TMZ reported she was held on a $20,000 bond in connection with the felony charges.

Who Is Ana Montana? LaMelo Ball’s Longtime Partner

Chaves is a model and social media personality who has been connected to Ball for several years.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named LaOne, in January 2026.

The arrest consequently brings Ball into a story just as he enters a dramatically different chapter of his NBA career.

After spending his first six seasons in Charlotte, the Hornets traded Ball to Minnesota during the offseason in one of the NBA’s biggest summer moves.

Minnesota ultimately sent Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks to Charlotte as part of the four-team transaction. The Timberwolves received Ball, Josh Green and the draft rights to Isaiah Evans.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 72 games for Charlotte last season.

LaMelo Ball Preparing for First Season With Timberwolves

The Timberwolves acquired Ball to reshape their backcourt around Anthony Edwards.

Ball’s arrival gives Minnesota a natural primary playmaker alongside Edwards after the Timberwolves entered the offseason looking for an answer at point guard.

It also represents a fresh start for Ball after six seasons in Charlotte, where he won Rookie of the Year and earned an All-Star selection.

Now, just before his first season in Minnesota begins, Ball’s family is drawing attention for reasons unrelated to basketball.

Ball has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Chaves’ case.

As of October 1, he also has not publicly addressed his longtime partner’s arrest.