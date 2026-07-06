LaMelo Ball Breaks Silence on Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to acquire LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets once the trade becomes official.

Ball spent the first six years of his career in Charlotte, but the Hornets decided to part ways with him despite an improved campaign for the franchise last season.

The Timberwolves will get Ball and Josh Green from the Hornets, sending Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks to Charlotte, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

LaMelo Ball Makes First Comments About Trade

After the trade was reported, Shams Charania revealed that LaMelo Ball was excited to play with Anthony Edwards.

“LaMelo Ball is very excited to go play with Anthony Edwards to try to win championships,” Charania said on ESPN’s First Take. “He knows the task at hand.”

More than a week after the trade, LaMelo made his first public appearance since the trade on his father LaVar Ball’s new podcast, The LaVar Ball Show. They were joined by his older brothers, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, as well as LaMelo’s son, LaOne, for the very first episode.

LaVar broke the ice and asked his youngest son about his thoughts on getting “shipped” to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s a dream, man. It’s a dream,” LaMelo said.

Play

The Timberwolves are surely excited to see what LaMelo brings to the franchise, especially alongside Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. They still need to find a starting power forward, and they have been linked to LeBron James.

However, the Timberwolves have tough competition for James’ signature this offseason. “King James” has also been linked to the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

LaMelo Ball Last Season

For the first time since his second season, LaMelo Ball played more than 70 games last season. The one-time All-Star was finally healthy after three straight years of ankle problems and other injuries.

In 72 games, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He helped the Charlotte Hornets win 44 games, which was their most since making the playoffs in 2016.

The Hornets were one of the best teams since January 1, but they came up short of making the playoffs. They beat the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament before getting clobbered by the Orlando Magic in the final round, losing the No. 8 spot.

Ball showed signs of maturity after the calendar flipped to 2026, putting the rumored issues with coach Charles Lee to rest. He played very well with Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, giving the Hornets franchise a lot of hope.

However, the Hornets went in a different direction and traded Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They also shipped Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns, marking the new era for the franchise.