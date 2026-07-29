LaMelo Ball Hit With $200,000 Lawsuit Ahead Of Minnesota Timberwolves Debut

LaMelo Ball stumbled into a major lawsuit ahead of his debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In an exclusive report by the New York Post, Ball was sued on Monday for allegedly owing a North Carolina landlord nearly $200,000 when he was still playing with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball was sued in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, by Agape Property Management Group over allegations that he and his manager, Jermaine Jackson, owe more than $181,500 in unpaid rent and over $90,000 in HOA compliance fines for upscale uptown Charlotte rental units.

The lawsuit stemmed from Ball’s rent debts amounting to over $100,000 while staying in two fancy condominium units in uptown Charlotte.

“Court records viewed by The California Post on Tuesday show Ball was sued Monday — just weeks after he was traded from the Hornets to the Timberwolves — over accusations he owes a North Carolina landlord more than $100,000 in missed rent checks,” the report reads.

More Details About LaMelo Ball’s Lawsuit

The units were also formerly owned by NFL star Cam Newton.

The former All-Star reportedly rented one unit in the complex to live in, while a second unit was used by his manager, Jackson. While Ball eventually purchased his own unit in May 2024, he continued to sublease the second unit to Jackson, according to the report.

The management group previously targeted Jackson in a separate small claims action that resulted in an eviction order, which Jackson’s legal representation stated they planned to appeal due to disputed property maintenance and mold concerns.

The landlord then escalated the legal battle by naming Ball in a new breach of contract lawsuit for the accumulated arrears and property violations.

This comes weeks after being traded to the Timberwolves to pair up with franchise star Anthony Edwards.

Ball is now expected to move to Minnesota, where he would be playing for potentially a championship-contending squad with Edwards and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves acquired Ball along with Josh Green and the draft rights to Isaiah Evans (the No. 33 pick). In exchange, the Charlotte Hornets received reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, Mouhamadou Gueye, the draft rights to Matteo Spagnolo, an unprotected 2033 first-round draft pick, three future first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three future second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

The expansive transaction also involved the Brooklyn Nets landing Julius Randle and the No. 28 draft pick from Minnesota, while the Chicago Bulls acquired Nic Claxton.

LaMelo Ball Expected To Be A Big Part Of The Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball is seen to be a major piece for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ championship aspirations.

“I think he’ll elevate us and our environment will be conducive to his continued growth as well,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said during Ball’s introductory press conference.

Connelly pointed out that the team would be extra fun to watch with Ball and Edward as their backcourt stars.

“This is supposed to be fun,” Connelly said. “He enjoys life. He enjoys playing. You don’t want to make this anything but where it’s a joyous atmosphere.”

The Timberwolves have steep competition in the Western Conference with the likes of San Antonio Spurs, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers still being the top contenders in the conference.

For now, Ball must stay healthy and fulfill the potential of his partnership with Edwards in Minnesota.