LaMelo Ball Reveals Anthony Edwards’ Feelings On Playing Together In Minnesota

LaMelo Ball will be having his first superstar teammate in his NBA career as he joins the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards.

Ball and Edwards were both drafted in 2020. Edwards was the top pick in the draft, while Ball went No. 3 with the Charlotte Hornets, where he made a name for himself for six seasons.

Now that they are teammates, Ball expressed how much he anticipates playing alongside Edwards in Minnesota, which gave up versatile forward Naz Reid, along with several draft assets, to get him from the Hornets.

“I’ve known Ant for a minute,” Ball said, before revealing that he has been talking to Edwards since the trade was announced. “We’ve been talking, everybody excited, we [are] ready to get to work.”

Ball said the statement during his introductory press conference alongside Timberwolves president Tim Connely. Ball is joined by role player Josh Green, who is also part of the package the Timberwolves got from Charlotte.

Minnesota Timberwolves Gave Up A Ton To Get LaMelo Ball

Aside from Reid, the Timberwolves gave up an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030, and second-round selections in 2029, 2032, and 2033.

The trade practically sucked the Timberwolves’ future draft assets as they put all the chips on Ball and Edwards for the foreseeable future.

Ball posted strong playmaking and scoring numbers during the 2025–26 NBA season with the Hornets, averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 72 games.

Ball led the Hornets to the NBA play-in tournament, but lost their second game to the Orlando Magic to concede the No. 8 seed.

Meanwhile, Edwards led the Timberwolves to the second round of the playoffs, losing to the San Antonio Spurs led by Victor Wembanyama. Over 61 games in the regular season, he averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards Will Be A Different Beast In The Upcoming NBA Season

Anthony Edwards has been “engaged” with his offseason training leading up to his team-up with LaMelo Ball in Minnesota.

This was revealed by the Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, who warned the NBA about Edwards’ potential leap next season.

“He’s engaged in a way like I’ve not seen, and I think it’s a combination of factors… Obviously excitement of playing alongside LaMelo,” said Finch in his interview with Chris Hine. “I think it’s also a maturation and recognizing what the team needs, where the team’s at. He’s far more like, I think, just engaged in the overall sport.”

Finch also observed an improvement in Edwards’ communication skills, which, he said, helped the team in the offseason.

“He’s looking, he’s watching, he maybe didn’t have the confidence to express some of his thoughts before, and now he’s just way more communicative, and it’s fun,” he added.

Edwards would be 24 years old next season and is already expected to lead one of the contenders in the stacked Western Conference.

Next season, he is also seen to have reduced ball-handling responsibilities with the arrival of Ball, a pass-first point guard, who can also be an offensive threat with his shooting and shotmaking skills.