Minnesota Timberwolves Star LaMelo Ball Makes Heartfelt Post After Trade

LaMelo Ball is beginning to look comfortable in Minnesota Timberwolves colors.

Ball prominently displayed his new blue No. 1 uniform in an Instagram carousel posted July 15, offering fans another sign that the former Charlotte Hornets star is embracing his new home. The collection featured snapshots from Ball’s personal life under the understated caption, “life lately,” but the lead image made his latest basketball chapter impossible to miss.

Standing against a plain backdrop, Ball spun a basketball on one finger while wearing a complete Timberwolves uniform. Minnesota’s official Instagram account acknowledged the post in the comments.

The picture represents more than an offseason wardrobe change. Minnesota made Ball the centerpiece of a major roster overhaul and paid a considerable price to put him beside Anthony Edwards.

LaMelo Ball’s Post Highlights His New Timberwolves Chapter

Ball did not use the carousel to make a lengthy declaration about Charlotte, Minnesota or the expectations attached to the trade. Instead, he allowed the uniform photograph to carry the message.

That distinction gives the post some significance. Ball’s life has changed dramatically over the past several weeks, and he chose an image in Timberwolves gear to introduce fans to what his life currently looks like.

Minnesota acquired Ball and Josh Green from Charlotte in a deal sending Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps and three second-round selections to the Hornets.

The trade ended Ball’s six-season run with the organization that selected him third overall in the 2020 NBA draft. It also separated Minnesota from Reid, a former Sixth Man of the Year who developed from an undrafted signing into one of the franchise’s most popular players.

That price ensures Ball will face expectations extending far beyond producing engaging offseason photographs. Minnesota did not acquire him merely to improve its regular-season offense. The Timberwolves made the move to raise their postseason ceiling around Edwards.

Ball Gives Anthony Edwards a True Playmaking Partner

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 72 games for Charlotte.

His passing should give Minnesota a dimension it has lacked consistently. Edwards has shouldered an enormous portion of the team’s shot creation, particularly when defenses load up against him late in games. Ball can initiate possessions, push the pace after rebounds and create easier opportunities before opposing defenses become organized.

The fit also has a compelling historical element. Minnesota held the first selection in 2020 and chose Edwards two spots before Charlotte drafted Ball. Six years later, the two prominent guards from that class are teammates entering their primes.

Ball’s size and shooting provide intriguing possibilities alongside Edwards, but his arrival also creates immediate pressure. Minnesota sacrificed Reid and several future assets, leaving fewer avenues to correct the roster if the new partnership fails to produce a deep playoff run.

Availability will remain central to the equation. Injuries repeatedly disrupted Ball’s tenure in Charlotte, although his 72 appearances last season represented an encouraging step. The Timberwolves need that durability to continue after committing such a significant portion of their future draft flexibility to the deal.

For now, Ball’s latest post offers a simple but welcome image for Minnesota fans: their new point guard proudly wearing the uniform he will be asked to help carry into championship contention.