LaVar Ball Breaks Silence On LaMelo Trade, Urges Timberwolves To Sign Ball Siblings

LaVar Ball has taken a lie low since he emerged as a major talking head in 2017, the year Lonzo Ball got drafted in the NBA. Now, he returns with another bold statement following the shocking trade that brought his son LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVar first commended the Timberwolves for taking LaMelo away from the Charlotte Hornets before urging the Minnesota front office to pull off a bold move, signing Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball.

“Minnesota Timberwolves, you all did the coldest move in the game. You went and got that Melo,” Ball said on Instagram. “Yes, but here’s the thing. Let me give you the recipe. You’ve got to get the other two Ball boys.”

Ball Siblings Are Free Agents



Lonzo Ball is an NBA free agent after being waived by the Utah Jazz following a trade. On the other hand, LiAngelo has transitioned away from playing professional basketball and is pursuing a music career.

That does not stop LaVar from pushing teams to sign them as he believes the two Ball brothers would complete the Timberwolves’ championship puzzle.

“You get the other two Ball boys, it will be the most watched team ever in the NBA. Trust me when I tell you. Don’t think I’m just talking? No, I’m not. Melo can’t win it by himself, but I tell you, with his brothers, I guarantee y’all a championship.” he said.

However, this seems to be unlikely for the Timberwolves as they are currently loaded with guards with the likes of Mike Conley, Ayo Dosunmu, and Terrence Shannon Jr. still with the team.

Right now, the biggest hole in the Timberwolves roster is in the frontcourt after trading away Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets for a second-round pick and Naz Reid to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the LaMelo Ball deal.

Why LaVar Ball Thinks The Ball Siblings Would Mean A Championship In Minnesota?

LaVar Ball has constantly been a massive advocate for his sons in the NBA. Here is why he thinks the Timberwolves could form a championship team if they sign all of LaMelo Ball’s siblings.

“The chemistry and the goddamn speed of the game, I never taught my boys to play by themselves. But together, you can’t beat them,” he said. “And with Ant, you already have a superstar, so you know what to do. You will take a chance, so get them boys. You can get Lonzo damn near for nothing. You can get Gelo damn near for nothing.”

Ball thinks no matter what the role his sons would play, they would excel with the Timberwolves.

“Guess what? Coming off the bench, starting, team chemistry, morale in the locker room, whatever you want. With them Ball boys together, you can’t lose. You want the championship? Get them other two, and I guarantee a championship. Trust me when I tell you,” he said.

For now, the Timberwolves are expected to continue to be aggressive in the offseason as they look to fill some glaring roster weaknesses in the next few weeks.