LaVar Ball Sends Warning For Wemby As LaMelo Ball Joins The Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball will be making his debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season, teaming up with Anthony Edwards to potentially topple the biggest contenders in the Western Conference.

Ahead of his debut in Minnesota, LaVar Ball, LaMelo’s father, delivered a strong statement about his son and his co-star, Anthony Edwards, for the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, who led his squad to the Western Conference championship last season.

According to LaVar, LaMelo and Edwards would only outrun Wembanyama, as he believes the Timberwolves have a tremendous advantage against the Spurs when they face off next season.

“These other guys ain’t playing fast enough. They ain’t pushing the pace. Melo and Ant together. Oh yeah, they’re going to kill (Wembanyama),” Ball said in the YouTube channel Clash in a video titled “LaVar Ball vs 20 Gen Z Fans.”

“We’re going to be going so fast, we’re just going to throw the ball. Oh, it’s going to make his head hurt.”

How LaMelo Ball Can Help Anthony Edwards In Minnesota

The Spurs took down the Timberwolves last season in the second round of the playoffs. The Timberwolves bowed out in six games, led by Edwards and Julius Randle, who was traded for a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ball, along with Josh Green, was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks.

Ball is expected to alleviate Edwards’ offensive pressure as he would give the team another reliable offensive option.

Last season with the Hornets, Ball appeared in 72 games and posted averages of 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

On the other hand, Edwards had career-high numbers of 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

LaVar Ball Thinks The Minnesota Timberwolves Will Be The 2026 NBA Champions

LaVar Ball had another bold take during his YouTube appearance. According to him, LaMelo’s addition to the Timberwolves would propel them to the NBA championship next season.

“LaMelo and the Timberwolves will win the championship this year,” Ball said. LaVar added that he thinks LaMelo would be a perfect match for Edwards in Minnesota.

“Melo always messes with a dark-skinned brother,” he said. “Even growing up in Chino Hills, man, if I get a darkie to stay with us, just like Eli or somebody, he loves him. So, I don’t have a problem,” he said. “Any battle, you really need a little dark one. That’s why you think Golden State got that Draymond Green. So you got to have one of them dark ones to do something good.”

Aside from Ball and Edwards, the Timberwolves will also have four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert manning the paint again this season, alongside superb two-way player Jaden McDaniels. They also locked up Ayo Dosunmu this offseason.

Next season, the Timberwolves are expected to continue to be one of the top contenders in the West, yet many still think they are a tad below the likes of the Spurs and the OKC Thunder.