Timberwolves Emerge as LeBron James Fit That Rivals 76ers’ Pitch

The Philadelphia 76ers are no longer hiding their interest in LeBron James.

Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey confirmed that Philadelphia has held several conversations with James’ representative, Rich Paul, and made it clear that the franchise wants the four-time NBA champion to join its revamped roster.

“If he decides to come here, we’re going to be even better,” Gansey told Tony Jones of The Athletic on July 13.

The comments provide the clearest acknowledgment yet that Philadelphia is making a serious effort to land James. Gansey said the discussions with Paul began around the trade that brought Jaylen Brown to the Sixers, indicating that James has been part of the organization’s broader offseason plan rather than a late speculative target.

“We’ve had conversations with Rich, really since the Jaylen trade,” Gansey said. “LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams. But we’d obviously love to have LeBron.”

Philadelphia officially added Brown to a core that already includes Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

LeBron James Would Fill a Different Role With the 76ers

Philadelphia’s pursuit is about more than collecting another famous name.

James would give the Sixers a large, experienced playmaker capable of organizing the offense without needing to serve as the team’s leading scorer every night. Maxey, Brown and Embiid could handle much of the scoring burden, allowing James to focus more heavily on creating favorable matchups and delivering the ball to Philadelphia’s finishers.

That could be especially valuable late in games. Maxey’s speed, Brown’s ability to attack the paint and Embiid’s interior scoring would give James several options when defenses load up against him.

The arrangement could also help James manage the physical demands of his 24th NBA season. Instead of carrying an offense from possession to possession, he could function as a connector who takes control when Philadelphia needs organization or a favorable matchup.

Gansey believes the prolonged decision reflects the quality of James’ options rather than any uncertainty about whether teams still value him.

“I think his decision is dragging out because he has a lot of good options and he wants to figure it out,” Gansey told The Athletic. “He would obviously add a lot to our team.”

Gansey Has a Longstanding Connection to James

Philadelphia also has personal connections that could strengthen its pitch.

Gansey worked in Cleveland’s front office when James and the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship. The two also crossed paths as highly regarded high school players in Ohio.

Maxey has developed a relationship with James, while Maxey and Sixers coach Nick Nurse are represented by Klutch Sports, the agency led by Paul. Those connections do not guarantee that James will choose Philadelphia, but they give the Sixers established relationships as the recruitment continues.

Paul had already publicly identified Philadelphia as a possible destination. During an appearance on the “Game Over” podcast, the agent acknowledged that the Sixers’ revamped roster had James’ attention.

Philadelphia must still beat a crowded field. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have all been connected to James during his decision.

Golden State can offer the opportunity to play beside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Curry has publicly expressed his desire to team up with James, while Green has also acknowledged speaking with his longtime friend during the process.

The Sixers’ counter is a roster that could allow James to remain central without requiring him to carry the largest offensive workload.

Philadelphia already possessed a formidable group after acquiring Brown. Adding James would give the Sixers another playmaker, another postseason decision-maker and perhaps the most accomplished complementary forward in NBA history.

Gansey is not claiming the Sixers know what James will decide. He is making their position unmistakable while they wait.

“We’d obviously love to have LeBron,” Gansey said.