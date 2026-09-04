Report: Timberwolves Legendary Power Forward Shows Interest In Minnesota Return

The Minnesota Timberwolves could see the return of their legendary power forward in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, there is some mutual interest between Kevin Love and the Timberwolves for a possible reunion next season.

Kevin Love, Minnesota Timberwolves Have Mutual Interest

Love played his first six seasons in the NBA in Minnesota before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 for Andrew Wiggins. In Cleveland, Love became an NBA champion alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2016.

“From what I understand, Kevin Love is open to coming back to Minnesota. I do think the Wolves have some interest in bringing him back as well,” he said.

The Timberwolves have a roster spot open for a potential player signing. This is typical for NBA teams, but this does not stop rumors from circulating about possibly adding Love to their roster next season, considering their thin frontcourt rotation.

Love would beef up the power forward and center positions for the Timberwolves, which signed Jonathan Kuminga last season to be their starting power forward.

Love could also be a veteran presence for the Timberwolves that are led by Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

“Over the last few days, after the Jonathan Kuminga signing, after the trade that kind of made things go through, when they bought out John Konchar, now they have 14 players under contract. So that 15th spot is open,” Krawczynski earlier reported.

“A lot of teams will keep that spot open for financial reasons, but also just for flexibility in terms of deal-making. But if you do look at one thing the Wolves could use, it is another veteran presence who can play some, which Love can do, but also who is that guy in the locker room who knows how to communicate with the coaches, who knows how to communicate with the players.”

Kevin Love’s Legendary Run In Minnesota

In Minnesota, Love established himself as one of the league’s premier power forwards after being acquired on draft night in 2008. Love is also considered as a revolutionary player as his shooting during that era of the league started the archetype of a floor-spacing big.

His time with the Timberwolves was highlighted by three All-Star selections in 2011, 2012 and 2014, the NBA Most Improved Player award in 2011, and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 2012. He recorded a historic 31-point, 31-rebound game against the New York Knicks in 2010 and led the league in rebounding during the 2010-2011 season.

Love recorded a career-high 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game during the 2013-2014 season.

However, the Timberwolves were never able to build a complementary roster around him to secure a playoff berth during his time.

Now, the Timberwolves have emerged as one of the contenders in the Western Conference after undergoing roster changes, including trading away their top two power forwards last season namely Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

During the 2026-2026 season, Love averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in just 16.6 minutes per game with the Utah Jazz. He remained an effective perimeter threat for a big man, shooting 37.3% from three-point range on top of his veteran leadership on the bench.