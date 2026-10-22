Lonzo Ball Reacts to LaMelo Ball’s Viral Travel Non-Call in Timberwolves Debut

On Wednesday, LaMelo Ball made his debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Miami Heat.

Ball finished with 21 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals as the Timberwolves dominated the Heat to earn a 131-106 win.

The Timberwolves looked impressive, but Ball went viral for an egregious non-travel call midway through the second quarter.

Play

Ball took more than two steps as he knocked down a 3-point shot to give the Timberwolves a 3-point lead.

An official was just right behind Ball when he made the journey, but the traveling was not called.

Even ESPN announcers Mike Breen, Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson were baffled by the non-call live on air.

Lonzo Ball Calls Out LaMelo Ball

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lonzo Ball trolled his youngest brother by calling him out for the viral play.

“Travel lmaoooo,” Lonzo tweeted.

Lonzo, who remains a free agent, is at a crossroads in his NBA career. There are rumors that he might retire, but there’s no official announcement from the former No. 2 pick.

Here are some of the reactions to LaMelo’s “journey” that wasn’t called:

@LasVegasNBAteam: “Ref needs to be fired wtf was that”

@SoFLFella: “And this is why the viewership is dropping. The hell is that?”

@edgarwoo: “He traveled back to Minnesota.”

@MiilitantMidget: “Somebody will try to convince you that’s a gather step. The NBA is a joke.”

@Bored_Certified: “Fun Fact: The last time an NBA ref called a traveling violation was 1998.”

@BadSportsRefs: “Some idiot will come out defending this, just wait”

@NostraTomas: “Just remove traveling from game and make dribbling optional”

@Goducks2003: “Night 2 and the traveling is worse than last season. It’s literally like going to one of those 4th grade kids basketball games where they let them travel and double dribble. This is how bad this looks @nba”

Anthony Edwards Leads Timberwolves to Win vs. Heat

While LaMelo Ball went viral for the wrong reasons, Anthony Edwards took over in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win against the Miami Heat.

Edwards exploded for 45 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals on 16-for-29 shooting from the field, including nine 3-pointers made.

Jaden McDaniels added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jonathan Kuminga scored 12 points in his Timberwolves debut.

Rudy Gobert only had five points but grabbed 15 rebounds.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 35 points and six rebounds in his first game for the Heat.