Timberwolves Make Bombshell Trade for LaMelo Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been looking for ways to improve the backcourt since the playoffs ended. They played this entire past season without a true point guard, opting to start Donte DiVincenzo at that spot. Then, DiVincenzo tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs.

With him set to miss all of next season, Minnesota needed a point guard in the worst way. During the second round of the NBA Draft, it was reported that the Timberwolves had interest in LaMelo Ball. Ball was rumored to want out of Charlotte midway through last season.

Now that trade has officially happened, at a very high cost for Minnesota.

Timberwolves Pay High Price for LaMelo Ball

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Wolves acquired Ball and Josh Green in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033). It’s a lot to get the point guard they wanted.

Trading essentially four first-round picks for someone as polarizing as Ball is an interesting choice. Now, he will be paired with Anthony Edwards, who is also a ball-dominant guard. The idea is to have someone create easier shots for Edwards.

The Timberwolves are putting a lot of faith in a player who has had some problems staying healthy in his career. Ball has suffered a myriad of injuries, including multiple ankle issues. Before playing 72 games this past year, he had only played 105 games in the three previous seasons combined.

Ball’s ability to break down the defense and also shoot from distance was clearly attractive to Minnesota. However, their defense took a hit without Reid. Reid will also force Minnesota to play Rudy Gobert more at the center spot. He is a polarizing player, especially when other teams go small.

Minnesota is Going All-In to Keep Anthony Edwards Happy

It’s clear this is a trade to keep Edwards happy and wanting to stay with the franchise moving forward. After making consecutive Western Conference Finals, being eliminated early in the playoffs this season was a gut punch. Edwards was clearly unhappy with that.

Even though Edwards has not shown any signs of wanting to leave the franchise, this is a trade to show they want to win a title now. Ball’s defense is sloppy, which is a big negative for a team that stakes its claim on that end of the court. Having him as the point guard will mean the team will need to play faster, as well.

Ball is an expensive piece to add, as well. He is on a max contract, and he has two years left on that deal. Minnesota is hoping that a pairing with him and Edwards will help keep them competitive in the Western Conference. The West has gotten much better at the top in the last few years.