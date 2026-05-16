Timberwolves’ Mike Conley Makes Plans Clear for Next Season

With the Minnesota Timberwolves dropping their second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs, plenty of attention quickly went to the veteran guard, Mike Conley.

Before the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season, Conley will turn 39.

The 2007 fourth-overall pick out of Ohio State is clearly approaching the final days of his NBA career. But Conley is not ready to call it just yet. On Saturday morning, Conley confirmed to reporters that he’s looking forward to another season in the NBA.

via Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic: Mike Conley says he does plan to play another season. Says the way he played in the playoffs proved to him he can still do it.

Mike Conley Wants Year 20 In The NBA

Conley just wrapped up his fourth season with the Timberwolves.

During the regular season, the veteran appeared in 54 games, averaging 18.4 minutes per game. It was the first time in his career that he averaged fewer than 20 minutes throughout the season.

There was a moment when Conley was on the outs with the Timberwolves. On February 3, he was included in a trade to the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls then flipped Conley to the Charlotte Hornets. Two days after the original trade, Conley was waived by the Hornets.

The Timberwolves re-signed Conley just two weeks after trading him away.

In the playoffs, Conley started five out of 12 games. He saw the court for 14.0 minutes per game. The veteran drained 50.0% of his shots from the field, averaging 4.4 points and 2.7 assists.

Conley might not be the everyday starter he was before, but he still holds value for a bench unit on a competitive team. According to a report from The Athletic, returning to Minnesota on a “cheaper deal” is an option. Either way, it sounds like Conley will be back in the league.