Minnesota Timberwolves Taking Gambles That Will Make or Break Franchise

The Minnesota Timberwolves organization is continuing to evolve.

Minnesota is moving beyond an uneven 2010’s decade by becoming one of the most successful organizations in the Western Conference this decade.

This run includes back-to-back trips to the conference finals in 2024 and 2025. The second-round exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs in May is a sobering reminder that things change in an instant in the NBA.

It’s also a sign that Minnesota still owns the means to compete at a high level. Explore the Timberwolves’ efforts to go all-in on title contention below.

Timberwolves’ Moves are Calculated, Yet Risky

The loss to the Spurs seems to be inspiring Minnesota’s front office to make bold moves. While San Antonio and the Oklahoma City Thunder are adopting a definitive identity and roster makeup, the Timberwolves are attempting to to quite the opposite.

This doesn’t mean the moves are risk-free.

Former Charlotte Hornets PG LaMelo Ball became one of the first major dominoes of the offseason. This move is an immediate risk simply due to Ball’s limited availability. Ball is coming off of playing under 50 games in three of his last four seasons (Basketball Reference). Beyond this, Ball has yet to suit up in a playoff contest. It’s simple to see why the Timberwolves are taking a swing on the 25-year old despite the concerns, however.

Ball isn’t only one of the best playmakers in the entire NBA, he is also one of the most exhilarating shooters. The former prodigy is in the 97th percentile in shooting quality in the league, as well as placing in the 90+ percentile in four crucial playmaking categories (Crafted NBA).

Ball and franchise player Anthony Edwards are forming a high-octane, perimeter-centric attack. The duo is coming off of a season which they combined for 18.7 three-point attempts per game. This is likely to blend well with the recently re-signed Ayo Dosunmu, who is coming off of a 40-point playoff performance.

This space-and-pace arrangement is going in direct opposition of the top two teams in the conference.

It’s also a risk that is banking on other areas of the roster to click as well.

Minnesota’s Roster Still Faces Concerns

The Timberwolves are seemingly going all-in on the three-pronged attack on the perimeter. They are also working towards smoothing out certain edges on the roster.

The signing of Jonathan Kuminga on Wednesday signals that the team is further committing to the present identity. Kuminga’s a calculated risk that compliments the star players well, but other areas must be addressed in compliment.

Two key players that Minnesota is banking on are F/C Joan Beringer and G Terrence Shannon Jr. Minnesota is banking on Beringer to step in as the reserve center to Rudy Gobert. This comes in light of the Timberwolves moving Naz Reid to Charlotte. The second-year French forward must show marked growth to advance Minnesota’s bold ambitions.

Shannon is coming off of a semi-successful postseason run and is pining to be a key spark plug off of the bench this season.

In a saving grace for the Timberwolves, the roster is well-versed on both sides of the ball. Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert remain elite players on defense.

Whether the risks Minnesota management are taking pay off or not is up in the air. Despite this, the process behind said moves is logically sound and is setting the stage for a compelling season.