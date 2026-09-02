Timberwolves Interested In Kevin Love Reunion This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have already added two new starters, but their fan base may get more good news before the regular season starts. Former franchise great Kevin Love remains a free agent and is now on the Timberwolves radar for a potential reunion. The aging Love may no longer be a trustworthy rotation player in today’s NBA, but he could present some help off the bench as a respected veteran.

The Athletic Jon Krawczynski’s revealed the following about why Minnesota would consider Love as a final roster addition:

“Over the last few days, after the Jonathan Kuminga signing, after the trade that kind of made things go through, when they bought out John Konchar, now they have 14 players under contract. So that 15th spot is open. A lot of teams will keep that spot open for financial reasons, but also just for flexibility in terms of deal-making. But if you do look at one thing the Wolves could use, it is another veteran presence who can play some, which Love can do, but also who is that guy in the locker room who knows how to communicate with the coaches, who knows how to communicate with the players.”

The final big move to add Kuminga after the Atlanta Hawks refused to retain him led to more moves. Minnesota cut some talent to free up roster space and still holds one spot for another free agent. Love makes sense as a veteran they can get for cheap to end his career on a heartwarming note.

Kevin Love Could Get Playing Time

Minnesota lacking depth in the frontcourt could realistically lead to Love getting more playing time than with other teams. Kuminga joining the Timberwolves was huge to join Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels as the starting frontcourt members.

Minnesota lost Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason to maneuver things to easier land LaMelo Ball as the new starting point guard. Unfortunately, that now sees few trustworthy bench options to back them up.

19-year-old Joan Beringer will be tasked with playing most of the bench minutes at power forward and center. Love could provide some security in case the youngster struggles in a growing role for a contender or if injuries occur.h

Minnesota Would Be Dream Ending For Kevin Love

The offseason started with rumors that Love could re-join the Cleveland Cavaliers if LeBron James signed there. Cleveland would have considered having two members of the 2016 NBA Championship squad retiring together.

However, James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers over the Cavaliers ended that as Cleveland pivoted towards going after free agent Peyton Watson. Love remained on the free agent market all this time and is hoping to be a late addition to a title contender’s roster to help their depth.

Minnesota would be even better than Cleveland for the fairy tale ending since Love was drafted there. The best seasons of Love’s career came for the Timberwolves until he accepted lesser roles to contend for a title. Love can get the chance to contend once more and say farewell with the franchise he did his best work with.