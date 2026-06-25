Minnesota Timberwolves Making LaMelo Ball Top Trade Priority

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be the top team to have a chance at landing LaMelo Ball if the Charlotte Hornets decide to trade him. News of Charlotte listening to trade offers started at the end of the second NBA Draft night with more rumors coming from it. Chris Haynes named the Timberwolves as a top option, while giving his full account of the situation. Time will tell if Charlotte accepts a deal or start to counter offers to truly start the trade process.

Haynes shared the following news about Ball and Minnesota:

“The Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed a strong desire to acquire Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, league sources tell me. The Hornets are only listening to offers at the moment.”

Other NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein confirmed hearing the same about the Timberwolves wanting to trade for Ball. Both the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota were listed by those two reporters about the top teams interested in the point guard.

Charlotte even taking calls is a bit surprising due to their success this season. The Hornets didn’t make the playoffs after losing in the play-in, but they were one of the best teams in the second half of the season to even reach that point.

Why Minnesota Timberwolves Desperately Want A Star

Timberwolves rumors have been constant between the trade deadline and today with a clear intent to improve the roster. At some point between the mid-season point and the second-round elimination, Minnesota realized that they would need more help for Anthony Edwards to win an NBA Championship.

Julius Randle was recently traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but the franchise seemed ready to move on from him during the trade deadline rumors. Minnesota initially wanted Giannis Antetokounmpo as their number one dream target until the Miami Heat eventually pulled off the move.

Recent rumors indicated that Edwards expects the Timberwolves to improve, but he’s also since expressed confidence in being part of the future. Regardless of what Edwards says, Minnesota knows they need to do more to keep him content with the franchise by contending for titles. Ball and every other All-Star trade target will be on their radar.

How Desperate Will Minnesota Timberwolves Be?

The next big question comes to what exactly the Timberwolves will want to give up for another star. Jaden McDaniels is the most appealing trade chip, but recent reports cited that Minnesota will only give him up for Giannis, Nikola Jokic or another truly elite player.

The Timberwolves want to add any player with a high ceiling to pair with Edwards, McDaniels and their center core. Ball makes even more sense for Minnesota to get a bit more desperate since they lack a credible starting point guard right now.

Every player outside of Edwards, McDaniels and a few other starters will be made available. Charlotte’s desires will likely decide if a trade is realistic since they hope to be a playoff team next season. The Timberwolves could need a third team, but they are motivated and desperate enough to make it happen.