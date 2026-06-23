Minnesota Timberwolves Make Important Ayo Dosunmu Decision After Randle Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves have now secured the services of Ayo Dosunmu, who broke out as one of the team’s best guards in the playoffs.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Timberwolves signed the 26-year-old Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million deal, mere hours after the team traded away Julius Randle.

The deal will have a player option in its fifth year.

“Free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu intends to sign a five-year, $112 million contract to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a player option in the fifth season, sources tell ESPN. Timberwolves made it a major priority to lock in Dosunmu after his tremendous postseason,” Shams wrote on X.

Ayo Dosunmu Pitted To Be Among The Timberwolves’ Top Guards



Dosunmu is expected to be the team’s top guard in the future, considering the team’s lack of a guard at the position.

Dosunmu played a pivotal role for the Timberwolves in the postseason, most notably erupting for a career-high 43 points off the bench in a Game 4 first-round upset victory over the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves went on to knock off the Nuggets, only to lose in the second round against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the playoffs, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds across 10 games, providing two-way brilliance for the Timberwolves, often as the team’s point guard.

The deal came as Minnesota created a $33.3 million traded-player exception from the Randle trade, freeing up massive salary flexibility to retain their pending free agents and possibly sign more in the market.

Notable free agent targets or options remain in Minnesota, such as Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley, and Bones Hyland.

Ayo Dosunmu Feels The Love in Minnesota

In just his short stint so far with the Timberwolves, Ayo Dosunmu is already one of the beloved figures on the team, especially after his playoff performances.

After their season ended in the second round, Dosunmu was asked about the prospect of playing with the Timberwolves long term, to which he responded with a pleasant response.

“Minnesota has shown me love here. I love the love I’ve been getting from the coaching staff, the fans, the players,” Dosunmu said. “So of course Minnesota will have the first dibs to do right and make me feel at home where I won’t even have to go out and entertain [other offers].”

Dosunmu was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Timberwolves in February’s trade deadline before immediately making an impact in Minnesota.

Dosunmu has been a perfect fit alongside Anthony Edwards and Jalen McDaniels, especially in high-pressure situations when the Timberwolves needed a point guard on the offensive end and a reliable perimeter defender on the other.

With the Timberwolves’ investment in Dosunmu, he is expected to take hefty minutes in the backcourt alongside Edwards.

However, the Timberwolves are still expected to make numerous offseason moves to fill their roster following the Randle trade.