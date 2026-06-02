Minnesota Timberwolves Trade Package For Kevin Durant Pitched

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be one of the most active teams on the trade market this summer, and Kevin Durant could be their perfect addition. NBA pundits have forecasted that the Houston Rockets may punt on Durant already after one season. Durant played All-NBA basketball on the court, but the team success declined from the previous season. Rumors of his burner account insulting teammates on social media negatively impacted the team.

Bleacher Reporter’s Zach Buckley revealed the following about a realistic trade offer between both parties:

“If the Wolves, who have this year’s 28th and 59th picks, could sell the Rockets on a package built around that first, Julius Randle (mostly for salary-matching purposes) and a sweetener or two (Joan Beringer or Terrence Shannon Jr. perhaps), they could have a dream co-star for Edwards and a counterpunch for opponents who overload him with defensive attention. The Rockets, who don’t have a first-round pick at the moment, could ease their win-now pressure and lengthen the runway for the under-24 core of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr.”

The logic here is that Houston would want to take a step back and not invest in a must-win roster with Durant as their best player. This trade would get them younger and provide more cap flexibility to experiment with other moves.

Why Kevin Durant Should Want This

One major issue is that Durant will need a change if the locker room situation became negative as the season progressed. The alleged burner account featured the assumed Durant making terrible comments about Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith not being winners.

Houston had the second-best record in the Western Conference before they added Durant due to the young core. Sengun, Smith, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard will basically determine how good the Rockets can be for the next five years.

Durant not believing in the team and having some hostility with teammates could make it the right time to just find his next franchise now. Anthony Edwards grew up idolizing Durant and would create a great dynamic duo. Durant would have a better situation to contend for a title and give the Timberwolves their ideal co-star for Edwards.

Julius Randle Complicates Deal For Rockets

Houston’s biggest issue with this trade would be whether they can accept knowing they’ll have less talent on the roster. Julius Randle, a couple of young prospects, and one distant first round pick is not a great haul for someone who was considered a top ten player this season via All-NBA votes.

Minnesota is desperate to trade Randle after another bad postseason added to his negative reputation as a playoff dropper. Houston doing this trade means they’ll be taking a risk on having Randle hurt them, but they also have more depth to bench him if needed.

The best bet for the Rockets would be a three-team trade where another team takes Randle’s contract, and they get talents who fit better. Even less high-profile role players providing bench depth would be valuable since it gives Houston a chance to re-sign free agent Tari Eason.