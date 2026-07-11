Naz Reid Makes Heartfelt Post After Trade From Minnesota Timberwolves

The end of Naz Reid’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves became a little more emotional on July 10 when the fan favorite shared a heartfelt farewell to the franchise and its supporters following his offseason trade.

In a post on Instagram, Reid thanked Minnesota for embracing him from the moment he arrived as an undrafted rookie and helping him grow into one of the NBA’s most popular reserve big men. While the trade officially marked the end of his six-year run with the Timberwolves, Reid made it clear the memories he built in Minneapolis will stay with him long after he has moved on.

“Minnesota, Thank you,” Reid wrote alongside a collage celebrating his career with the Timberwolves.

The message reflected on arriving with “an opportunity and a lot to prove” before thanking fans for the support they showed throughout his development.

“I’ll never forget the nights at Target Center. Seeing the towels waving all over the arena and hearing the building come alive was special. The energy in that building and the way this city got behind us is something I’ll always remember.”

Reid closed by saying Minnesota “will always hold a special place in my heart” before adding that he is looking forward to the next chapter of his NBA career.

Naz Reid Became More Than a Sixth Man in Minnesota

Reid’s farewell resonated because few players have connected with Timberwolves fans the way he did.

After going undrafted in 2019, Reid earned a roster spot through steady development and eventually became one of the NBA’s top scoring big men off the bench. He captured the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award and became an essential piece of Minnesota’s rise into a Western Conference contender.

Just as memorable was the unique relationship he built with the fan base.

The simple phrase “Naz Reid” evolved into a rallying cry across Minnesota. Fans printed it on signs, towels and apparel, while Target Center frequently echoed with chants of his name regardless of whether he was on the floor. That organic connection made him one of the franchise’s most recognizable personalities despite often coming off the bench.

His farewell specifically mentioned those Target Center moments, underscoring how much that support meant during his time with the organization.

Trade Closes a Memorable Chapter

While Minnesota turns the page after reshaping part of its roster, Reid’s message serves as a reminder of the impact he left beyond the box score.

He arrived as an overlooked prospect fighting for an NBA career and leaves as one of the most beloved players of the Timberwolves era. His development mirrored the franchise’s own climb from rebuilding team to perennial playoff contender.

The Instagram post also offered closure for fans who watched Reid become one of the team’s emotional leaders. Even as he begins a new chapter with Charlotte, he made it clear that Minnesota helped define the first stage of his NBA journey.

For Timberwolves fans, the farewell was a fitting conclusion to a partnership that became much bigger than basketball.