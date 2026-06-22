NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Eye Move at No. 28 Pick in 2026 Draft

Since entering championship-contender talks, the Minnesota Timberwolves have done everything possible to upgrade their roster. Adding complementary pieces around franchise star Anthony Edwards is the plan.

Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, the franchise is continuing to do so. While holding the rights to the No. 28 pick, Minnesota is looking to include the selection in trade talks, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“If the Minnesota Timberwolves have their way, they won’t be picking at No. 28 in the first round of the NBA Draft on Tuesday night,” the insider wrote. “The Wolves’ scenarios include trading the 28th pick as part of a package for a veteran or moving up in the first round.”

Minnesota is looking to make moves within the hours leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft. Whether a deal gets done is to be determined.

The Timberwolves’ Championship Aspirations

Since drafting Anthony Edwards first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves have flipped the script.

After making the postseason just once between the 2004-05 and 2020-21 seasons, Minnesota has played playoff basketball in each of the last five seasons. Having made the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025, the franchise is ready to take the next step: the NBA Finals.

“We have to be realistic about what we have, which is way more good than bad, but we know that we’re not good enough right now,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said following Minnesota’s second-round exit to the San Antonio Spurs this season.

“We know our competition is not going to sit still, and nor will we,” Connelly said. “If we mess up, we’ll mess up loudly. We’re going to try to be as aggressive as possible,” Connelly added.

The first step to this process is the 2026 NBA Draft.

What Additions Are the Timberwolves Pursuing This Offseason

Among the numerous trade rumors throughout the league so far this summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been right in the mix.

Minnesota is looking to bring back unrestricted free agent Ayo Dosunmu this offseason.

Tim Connelly has already labeled Dosunmu as the Timberwolves’ biggest priority this summer. Expect a new deal between the two sides to be finalized.

After this, Minnesota is rumored to be looking for a top-tier addition this summer.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, the New Orleans Pelicans‘ Trey Murphy III, the Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey, and the Boston Celtics’ Derrick White have been players emerging in Timberwolves trade talks.

Derrick White has been the latest in the rumors. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski says White is the player the Timberwolves have pursued most. Adding another one of the league’s top wing defenders in the league would make Minnesota one of the best defending teams in the league.

White earned All-Defensive First Team honors in the 2025-26 season. This was alongside the Timberwolves’ very own Rudy Gobert.

After making the All-Defensive Second Team in 2023-24, Timberwolves guard Jaden McDaniels earned votes for the 2025-26 season. He was ultimately left off the ballot.

Krawczynski also labeled the Memphis Grizzlies‘ Scotty Pippen Jr. as a possible trade option for the Timberwolves.