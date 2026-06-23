BREAKING: NBA World Reacts To Minnesota Timberwolves Trading Julius Randle

On Monday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets (as part of a three-team deal).

Randle had been with the Timberwolves for each of the last two seasons.

The three-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range in 79 games.

Charania wrote: “Just in: Minnesota is sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that sends Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Randle and No. 28.”

Social Media Reacts To Randle Trade

Kevin O’Connor: “Oof Minnesota wanted off Randle BAD”

@sixringsofsteeI: “Omg what?? Julius Randle is a Net?? Nic Claxton is a Bull??”

@All_Things_Mavs: “Wait this is a weird one… Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. is crazy basketball in Brooklyn”

Yossi Gozlan: “The Timberwolves just cleared $36 million of their payroll in this trade. They now have a $33 million trade exception and are $50 million below the first apron. Feels like the prelude to something bigger.”

@Three_Cone: “I need to know what the Wolves get out of this it can’t just be salary relief”

Charania added: “Timberwolves free up significant salary with the remaining two years of Randle’s deal, giving them more flexibility to retain Ayo Dosunmu and use exceptions. Nets acquire a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA forward in Randle into their cap space — plus a first-rounder. Chicago uses part of its space on a talented athletic center, a position of need, with $30 million in room left.”

Jon Krawczynski: “In moving Randle and 28 to Brooklyn, the Wolves also have all the spending power they need to bring back Ayo Dosunmu and open up access to the full mid-level exception.”

Billy Reinhardt: “Nic Claxton had 2-years, $44M approximately remaining on his deal. $23.3M next season. Julius Randle has 2-years, $69M remaining (second year player option). $33.3M next season. Nets add only $10M in salary for next season for a big player upgrade.”

Looking At Randle

Randle was the 7th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks over 12 seasons.