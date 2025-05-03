Paul Pierce Apologizes to Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards

When the Minnesota Timberwolves closed out the Los Angeles Lakers in five games, Anthony Edwards didn’t just advance—he arrived. And one of the many pundits who picked against him made sure to say it out loud.

In a video posted to Instagram, NBA legend Paul Pierce publicly apologized to the Timberwolves’ young star for underestimating him by picking the Lakers to win the series.

“Ant man, my bad bro. I knew you was a dog. I didn’t know you was a dog, dog,” Pierce said. “I didn’t think you was gonna go at Bron like that… You from the old school. You ain’t got no friends on the court… My bad bro, Imma send an apology… You done showed me. It’s all love… You one of them one ones.” (via Instagram)

Edwards didn’t have his best shooting night in Game 5—he went 5-of-19 from the field and missed all 11 of his three-point attempts—but he didn’t need to. The Wolves beat the Lakers 103–96, eliminating a team that entered the playoffs with two top-10 players and title expectations.

“Lakers in 5”?

While Pierce was owning his mistake, Edwards was making sure the rest of his doubters heard him too. In a postgame clip that quickly went viral, the 23-year-old guard turned Shannon Sharpe’s infamous meme against him.

“Ant-Man, Batman, Superman… Lakers in 5,” Edwards smirked while walking the Crypto.com Arena halls, mocking the prediction Sharpe popularized on national TV. (via Legion Hoops)

He didn’t stop there. Outside the arena, Edwards continued his campaign:

“They said ‘Lakers in 5,’ and when we was up 3-1, they said ‘Lakers in 7.’ Go to hell today… The good guy gon’ die in this movie. Morris Chestnut died in this movie.” (via FearedBuck on X)

Edwards’ Numbers and Impact Tell the Full Story

Despite the off-night in Game 5, Edwards was sensational across the series, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He led Minnesota in both production and spirit, outplaying stars with far more playoff experience.

At just 23, he became the first player in NBA history to lead his team in scoring in multiple playoff series wins over former multi-time MVPs before turning 24—doing it in 2024 against Nikola Jokic and again in 2025 against LeBron James.

Respect Earned, Not Given

This wasn’t just a playoff win—it was a statement. Minnesota didn’t sneak by the Lakers. They outplayed them. And Edwards didn’t just carry his team—he commanded the spotlight.

Pierce recognized it. Sharpe, probably, heard it. And the rest of the league has officially been warned.