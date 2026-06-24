Timberwolves President Reveals Likely Reason For Huge Julius Randle Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Julius Randle in a shocking deal that only got them a second-round pick back.

Randle has been the team’s secondary star behind Anthony Edwards over the past two seasons, which saw them go as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2025.

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly talked to the media after the 2026 NBA Draft, speaking about the team’s roster for next season.

While he did not touch on the Randle trade because it has yet to be finalized until July 6, Connelly hinted at why the team pulled off the surprising Randle trade—and it involves giving Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid more opportunities.

“We know Jaden [McDaniels] has another couple of years to get to. I mean, there were some really loud moments in the playoffs. Naz [Reid], when given bigger opportunities, always produces,” Connelly said.

“Those guys have been clamoring for more opportunity, more responsibility and I think they’re going to get it.”

Julius Randle Gets Traded For A 2nd-Round Pick

The Timberwolves traded forward Randle and the No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Monday to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that also involved the Chicago Bulls. In the deal, the Timberwolves acquired the No. 33 pick and a non-guaranteed contract, while the Bulls received center Nic Claxton.

The move opened the power forward slot for Reid, and possibly redistributes the scoring touches next season for Minnesota.

McDaniels and Reid are both core rotation players for the Timberwolves, who reached the second round in the 2026 playoffs.

During their 2025-2026 NBA campaign, McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game as a starter, while Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, mostly off the bench as he played behind starting power forward Randle.

The trade also allowed the Timberwolves to open up cap space to sign Ayo Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million contract.

Timberwolves ‘banking on addition by subtraction’ after trading Julius Randle

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping Randle’s omission from the team is an ‘addition by subtraction’ which allows other players to shine.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported this, saying that McDaniels and Reid are expected to benefit the most from the departure of Randle.

“[Anthony] Edwards wants to win right now, and the Wolves are banking on addition by subtraction, believing that removing Randle’s ISO-heavy offensive game and redistributing his 15.3 shots per game to McDaniels and Reid will open things up for Minnesota in a different way,” he wrote in his report.

He added that Reid would finally be the team’s full-time starting power forward.

“Reid is now slated to be the primary starter at power forward for the first time in his career, a team source said. He has been the good soldier for the first seven seasons of his career, dutifully playing the role of super sub and winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2024. He has taken a backseat to Towns and Randle, but always quietly pined for the starting spot. Now he has it,” Krawczynski reported.

The Timberwolves are still seen to be active on the trade market as they look to improve their roster around Edwards for next season.