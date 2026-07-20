LeBron James Free Agency: Minnesota Timberwolves Get Insider’s Reality Check

LeBron James’ free agency decision is getting nearer and nearer by the day, as many believed this week would finally determine where the 41-year-old legend would play for the 2026-2026 NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves are seen as the leaders in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

However, the Timberwolves, whose squad already has a dynamic duo of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo, received a massive reality check from an NBA insider to open the week.

According to NBA insider Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have a very long shot at signing LeBron for next season, no matter what pitch they do.

“Everyone is just waiting on him. No one really seems to know, and I think that’s kind of cool,” he wrote in a post on X where he answered a fan’s inquiry. “’I’d say the Wolves see themselves as long shots at this point.”

Everyone is just waiting on him. No one really seems to know, and I think that’s kind of cool. I’d say the Wolves see themselves as long shots at this point. https://t.co/OeMt2N4LVe — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 20, 2026

Over the past two weeks, the Timberwolves’ chances of signing LeBron James are considered very slim.

Many reports from NBA insiders have also pointed away from Minnesota in a potential LeBron deal.

Last week, ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported that conversations around the league strongly point toward an Eastern Conference team securing LeBron’s services as he nears his free agency decision.

Additionally, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania reported that momentum points toward Eastern Conference teams such as the Heat, Cavaliers, and the 76ers.

The Timberwolves are also financially handicapped. The team is limited to offering exceptions, such as the veteran minimum or taxpayer exception, making it difficult to lure the all-time great away from larger markets.

For now, the Cavaliers, his hometown team, and the Heat, a team he played for four years and won two championships with.

Timberwolves Superstar Counts Out His Team In LeBron James’ Free Agency Race

Even Anthony Edwards is not believing in the likelihood of the Timberwolves landing LeBron James in free agency.

“I have nothing to say about it because I’ve seen his top-three teams. We’re not in it, so yeah,” Edwards said during Fanatics Fest in New York City

LeBron would fit well as the team’s de facto point forward after the Timberwolves traded their power forward Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason.

It would also catapult the Timberwolves to one of the most dynamic teams in the Western Conference. Perhaps it could launch them to be one of the biggest contenders in the West.

Timberwolves Make Their Pitch

The Timberwolves made their pitch for LeBron, as revealed by the team’s president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

The pitch? The Timberwolves’ roster.

“I feel like the recruitment is this team. Obviously he’s an unbelievable player, whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one. There’s a lot going on, when you’re as great as he is, there should be optionality,” Connelly said during LaMelo Ball’s introductory press conference.

“This is a place you’re going to have a lot of fun, you’re going to win a lot of games, we’re trying to change the narrative of how this organization is viewed. Wherever LeBron ends up is going to make that place much, much better.”

Just like every other team in the NBA, the Timberwolves have no choice but to wait for LeBron James’ decision.