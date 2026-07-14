Timberwolves Reveal Recruiting Pitch Used to Persuade LeBron James

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to sign LeBron James in free agency. After playing the last eight seasons in Los Angeles, he will be playing the final chapter of his career somewhere else. Minnesota is hoping that it’s with them.

Minnesota indicated interest in him almost as soon as he announced he was done playing for the Lakers. They made a big trade for LaMelo Ball to address their point guard issues. Now, they have a hole at the power forward slot with Julius Randle shipped off to Brooklyn.

Tim Connolly is the one who is in charge of putting together the Timberwolves. He revealed his recruiting pitch to James while speaking to the media.

Timberwolves Reveal Recruiting Pitch to LeBron James

Connolly essentially said that their pitch to him was the quality of the roster they would be able to put around him.

“I think the recruitment is this team. I think he is obviously an unbelievable player. Whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one. There’s a lot going on. As great as he is, there should be optionality. I think when you look at our team, it’s hard not to be excited about what we have. We have the best coach, amazing fans. The last couple of years, our success has been as good as anybody, outside the guys who have won it all…I like who we are, and certainly we’re pretty proud of who we are.”

Connolly obviously is trying the hardest he can to get James to sign in Minnesota. He would be by far the best free agent to ever sign with the organization. The Timberwolves are not known as a free agent destination. Connolly is trying to change the narrative around that.

Minnesota has Made a Compelling Case to Sign LeBron James

From a basketball standpoint, there is no better place for James to sign. The Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Finals two out of the last three seasons. That is the best success that any team has had of the ones that he is seriously considering.

James would pair well with Anthony Edwards on the offensive end of the court. James would also have a defensive force in Rudy Gobert to help him clean up mistakes. With James on the roster, the team would become much more dangerous on the offensive end.

Minnesota had the 13th-best offense in the NBA last season. If they were able to add James, they would easily vault into the top 10 next season. Of course, the defense will likely slip now that Ball is in the backcourt. He is one of the worst defensive players in the league.

There is still no timetable for when James will make his official decision to sign with another team. The Wolves are hoping he chooses them.