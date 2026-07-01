Report: Timberwolves Eye Former MVP Forward to Pair With Anthony Edwards

LeBron James is now certain to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after he informed the franchise that he would like to continue the 2026-27 season elsewhere, and they can move forward without him.

James, 41, had been a subject of discussions in the past month due to being an unrestricted free agent this summer. What remains uncertain for now is where he would end up.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat have been floated as realistic destinations, the Minnesota Timberwolves could reportedly quietly position themselves as a dark-horse option.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Timberwolves’ interest in bringing James is pure.

“What’s more, the Warriors do not appear to have clarity yet regarding James’ plans,” Amick wrote. “Cleveland and Miami are often cited as realistic landing spots as well, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are known to have interest if he felt like shocking the basketball world with that sort of move. It seems like we’re heading toward another LeBron free agency in which, to some degree, he leaves everyone guessing until the end.”

While Minnesota doesn’t hold the same emotional weight for James as a move to Cleveland, Miami, or even Golden State, it could be a decent move if he prioritizes a final contention chapter.

Joining the Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards and newly acquired LaMelo Ball would be a massive turn of events for a franchise that has hovered on the edge of contention in the West.

How the Timberwolves Can Get LeBron James

James will not command a similar salary to what he did in his player option year in 2025-26. This is an added advantage to Minnesota that has tools at its disposal following recent moves. Acquiring Ball from the Charlotte Hornets saw Naz Reid being sent out. Julius Randle has also been moved to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ball has already fit into the cleared space, and the franchise sits roughly $12 million in room below their second-apron hard cap with multiple roster spots to fill.

Following Randle’s trade, Minnesota now owns a $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception in its current configuration. This allows the franchise to pursue some free agents and a high-end veteran like James.

To fit James into their cap at a decent deal, the Timberwolves may need additional space clearing such as trading Josh Green’s expiring deal. He was part of the incoming from Charlotte alongside Ball.

A New Look For the Wolves

The Timberwolves will be a formidable force already with Edwards and Ball on the roster. James’ inclusion will add a veteran contention experience and perhaps a needed one for a franchise that failed to progress from two Conference Finals in the last three seasons.

James, 41, showed no serious drop in his production in 2025-26. He played 60 games at 33.2 minutes per game. He was also the front-runner for the Lakers in their playoff first round as they eliminated the Houston Rockets. He can still bring a serious impact to a contention roster.

In Minnesota, James can slot into any forward roles, as his size and IQ, even at this stage of his career, wouldn’t hurt. Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Edwards, and Ball will complete a serious lineup.

James hasn’t made his decision known yet, but it leaves the door open to all opportunities, including that of the Timberwolves.