Report: Timberwolves Get Good News on Rui Hachimura After Lakers Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly informed Rui Hachimura that they will not be bringing him back for the 2026-27 season.

Hachimura, 28, hit unrestricted free agency this summer and doesn’t appear to be part of the plans moving forward. The Lakers have already started bringing in pieces they deem worthy for their roster upgrade.

The forward will join LeBron James as the latest Lakers free agent to move as the veteran superstar decided to explore moving elsewhere. The Lakers are now pivoting toward other targets to bolster their wing and frontcourt depth.

This new development with Hachimura has opened doors for teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves to explore signing the forward.

Where the Timberwolves Stand in Pursuing Rui Hachimura

Minnesota has already gotten busy this offseason, having received some incoming stars like LaMelo Ball and also moved other pieces, most notably Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

Hachimura has been reportedly identified as a good choice to address the Timberwolves’ power forward needs. They may prioritize him as they look to complement stars Anthony Edwards and newly acquired Ball.

However, Minnesota’s pursuit of any player at this point is complicated. They are among the franchises listed as possible landing spots for James and may not proceed with any other additions until his decision is finalized or at least becomes clearer that he won’t end up in Minnesota.

While James could be a short-term benefit for a contention, acting quickly on Hachimura could also benefit the Wolves. He is in his prime years, offering immediate fit potential without disrupting their core timeline.

Hachimura’s expired deal in L.A. was worth $51 million over three years. The Timberwolves currently lack flexibility with their remaining non-taxpayer mid-level exception, around $6.1 million, being their primary tool to sign free agent stars.

Hachimura received around $18 in his final year with the Lakers and currently, Minnesota lacks the resources to match that kind of deal on a free agent.

The good news for the Timberwolves is that the forward market has cooled somewhat after other wings that were hot in the market have signed elsewhere. Tobias Harris moved to the San Antonio Spurs, who were also keen on Hachimura.

Hachimura’s Potential Fit in Minnesota

Edwards and Ball will headline the Timberwolves next season. Their defensive setup, which has always been good, will remain the same with Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels pending what the offseason unfolds. Adding Hachimura in the wings will make it a balanced lineup.

Hachimura played 68 games in 2025-26 and averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. It was a drop from two seasons of improved production for the Lakers. Although his minutes also dropped from last year.

Hachimura won’t fill Randle’s secondary scoring void; they brought in Ball for that. He would bring versatility to the wings and good shooting. No one shot more efficiently from three in the 2026 playoffs than him. His career average of 51% from beyond the arc in the postseason remains the highest mark in NBA history.

At 6-foot-8, Hachimura provides size and can defend multiple spots, allowing the Wolves to still maintain their defensive unit around their new look guard-heavy attack.