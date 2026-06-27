Report: Timberwolves Eyeing 7-Time All-Star Wing to Pair With Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves made smashing headlines earlier this week by acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball, 24, was taken in the 2020 NBA Draft, as was new teammate Anthony Edwards. Together, Ball and Edwards have aspirations to become the best backcourt tandem in the NBA.

Although Minnesota surrendered an awful lot to acquire Ball, the move wasn’t a total stunner. The Wolves desperately needed another star ball-handler to pair with Edwards. Ball delivers the Wolves a player they can finally bank on as Edwards eats up the defense’s attention.

Could Timberwolves Be on the Verge of Landing Another Star Next to Anthony Edwards?

The deal for Ball was one of two blockbuster trades by Minnesota in the same week. Days earlier, the franchise sent Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. Now the Wolves may be after Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The Wolves reportedly contacted the Clippers to explore a trade for Leonard at the trade deadline in February and during this offseason.

“Multiple teams, including the Warriors, Timberwolves, and Pistons, have contacted the Clippers both at the trade deadline and this offseason to inquire about Leonard’s availability,” Siegel wrote.

In the conversations teams have had with the Clippers regarding Leonard, Siegel reports L.A. has yet to express desire to move on from its 34-year-old star.

“At no point did Los Angeles show any interest in trading him, sources said,” Sigel wrote.

It is unclear whether the Wolves checked on Leonard’s availability before or after acquiring Ball from the Hornets, but considering the number of assets the Wolves poured into the Ball trade, it is safe to assume Minnesota had Leonard on its radar before landing Ball.

Could Minnesota Explore Another Big Trade?

Although the Wolves now have Ball and gave up a lot to get him, another blockbuster cannot be entirely ruled out.

Landing Ball was a strong win-now move, as the Wolves sought to address arguably their biggest weakness and something they may feel has cost them an opportunity to go further into the playoffs. It is important to remember Minnesota earned two trips to the conference finals in the past three years.

It is fair to question whether the Wolves even have enough to land Leonard in a trade. If the Clippers make the two-time Finals MVP available, they’ll likely seek a large return considering Leonard’s play last season and his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

The Wolves might have the player assets to make an intriguing offer to the Clippers, starting with rising star forward Jaden McDaniels, but at that point Minnesota would be looking at gutting its depth to land an aging star.

The Wolves made it clear earlier this offseason they would not entertain any trades involving McDaniels unless a deal brought back Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic.

Unless the Clippers would be willing to take the Wolves’ phone call knowing McDaniels is off the table, it appears very unlikely Leonard — who would be a clean fit alongside Edwards and Ball — will land in Minnesota this summer.