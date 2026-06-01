Former Timberwolves Coach Dies After Hall of Fame Career

The NBA community is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, who passed away Monday at age 79 after a coaching career that spanned nearly three decades and included a significant chapter with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adelman, who won 1,042 games during his NBA coaching career, spent three seasons as head coach of the Timberwolves from 2011 to 2014 before retiring from the sidelines. Following his retirement, he remained with the organization as a consultant.

The Timberwolves released a statement Monday honoring Adelman’s contributions to the franchise and the game.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman,” the organization said.

“Adelman served as head coach of the Timberwolves from 2011-14 and exemplified leadership, integrity and professionalism throughout his distinguished career. Serving as head coach for five teams over 23 NBA seasons, he became one of the game’s most respected and accomplished leaders, finishing 10th on the league’s all-time wins list.”

The Timberwolves added that Adelman “made a lasting impact on our organization, his players and the game of basketball.”

His passing prompted tributes from across the basketball world, including longtime Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“Rick Adelman left such a tremendous mark on this league with his coaching career,” Krawczynski wrote on X. “His time in Minnesota wasn’t long, but I learned a ton just watching him do the job. Massive respect for how he went about his business.”

Rick Adelman left such a tremendous mark on this league with his coaching career. His time in Minnesota wasn’t long, but I learned a ton just watching him do the job. Massive respect for how he went about his business. https://t.co/iqTTwtiGK0 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 1, 2026

Rick Adelman Brought Credibility to Timberwolves Rebuild

The Timberwolves hired Adelman on Sept. 13, 2011, turning to one of the league’s most respected coaches to help guide a rebuilding franchise.

At the time, Minnesota was searching for stability and veteran leadership. Adelman arrived with a reputation as one of basketball’s brightest offensive minds after successful runs with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

While the Timberwolves did not reach the playoffs during his tenure, Adelman helped mentor a young core that included Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and Nikola Pekovic.

Adelman’s influence extended beyond wins and losses in Minnesota.

In its statement, the organization credited him with leaving a lasting imprint on the franchise through his leadership, professionalism and mentorship of players during a pivotal period in team history.

Though his tenure lasted only three seasons, the respect Adelman commanded throughout the league made him one of the most influential figures to coach the Timberwolves during the post-Kevin Garnett era.

His influence helped establish professional standards and a culture that many around the organization credited with laying the groundwork for future success.

Historic 1,000th Win Came in Minnesota

One of the most significant milestones of Adelman’s Hall of Fame career came while coaching the Timberwolves.

On April 6, 2013, Minnesota defeated the Detroit Pistons, giving Adelman his 1,000th career victory and making him just the eighth coach in NBA history to reach the milestone at the time.

The achievement further cemented his status among the most accomplished coaches in league history.

Adelman ultimately finished his coaching career with 1,042 victories, ranking among the winningest coaches the NBA has ever seen.

Hall of Fame Legacy Extended Across Five NBA Franchises

Adelman coached 23 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Timberwolves.

He advanced to the NBA Finals twice with Portland in 1990 and 1992 and compiled a 79-78 playoff record over his career.

In 2021, Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizing a career that influenced generations of players and coaches.

The National Basketball Coaches Association also honored him with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Basketball World Pays Tribute to Former Timberwolves Coach

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from around the league.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc J. Spears wrote: “Rest in Peace Hall of Famer. Outstanding coach who was beloved by his players. Great man. My condolences and prayers to the Adelman family.”

Adelman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay, six children and 12 grandchildren. His son, David Adelman, currently serves as head coach of the Denver Nuggets.

Though his tenure in Minnesota lasted only three seasons, Adelman’s influence extended well beyond wins and losses. For the Timberwolves organization, he will be remembered as a respected teacher, mentor and Hall of Fame coach who reached one of basketball’s greatest milestones while wearing a Wolves logo on his chest.