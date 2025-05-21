Julia Bonilla, Rudy Gobert’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julia Bonilla is Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert’s ex-girlfriend. The couple broke up in May 2025 with Gobert confirming in an Instagram post that Bonilla is pregnant with their second child.

TMZ first reported on May 16 that Gobert kicked Bonilla out of their home in Minneapolis. Like Gobert, Bonilla is from France. Their first son, Romeo, was born in 2024.

Here’s what you need to know about Rudy Gobert’s ex-girlfriend Julia Bonilla:

1. Julia Bonilla Wrote on Instagram That She Thought Rudy Gobert Was ‘the Love of My Life’

On his Instagram, Gobert wrote, “Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship. Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever.”

He added, “I’m fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I’m asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times.”

Bonilla responded with her own Instagram story, before deleting her account. According to the New York Post she wrote, “I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends. I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

2. Gobert & Bonilla Are Trying to Work Out a Co-Parenting Situation for Their Son, Romeo

According to TMZ, “Our sources say Bonilla hoped to move back to her home country of France following the split … but the four-time Defensive Player of the Year wants her and Romeo to stay in the States so they can figure out child custody after the Wolves’ season comes to an end.”

TMZ added, “We’re told Gobert has lawyered up and his reps have applied pressure to ensure she stays in Minnesota.”

Bonilla wrote on Instagram, “When everyone, criticized and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children. I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well-being. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this challenging time.”

3. Bonilla Had Been Seen With Romeo at the Timberwolves Final Regular Season Game

Play

According to TMZ, the breakup was surprising to those who know Gobert and the other Minnesota wives and girlfriends. Bonilla was at the Timberwolves final regular season game of the 2025 season on April 13 and was seen embracing with Gobert, TMZ reported.

It was not immediately clear when exactly the couple broke up.

4. Bonilla Is From Paris & Hosted a Podcast

According to her blog, Bonilla is from Paris.

In 2023, she hosted a podcast called Journey, where she talked about being an “artistic director by day and editor-in-chief of her bog JULIABNL by night.”

5. Julia Bonilla Defended Gobert in 2024 After He Was Called ‘Overrated’

Julia Bonilla defended Gobert on social media after his fellow players voted him as overrated in The Athletic’s 2024 anonymous survey.

According to TMZ, Bonilla wrote, “”My partner is the most dedicated, focused, hard-working person I have ever met. He hasn’t stolen anything from anyone and deserves all the respect for his determination and commitment to his career.”

She added, “It’s hard for me to stay quiet in front of so much stupidity, disrespect and nonsense. I am so proud of the person he is — fair, a great teammate, with a good heart and a strong mind. … I am proud of you, and our son is proud of you.”