Timberwolves Add Scoring Guard for a Hefty Price in Bold Trade Idea

The Minnesota Timberwolves were too injured to truly compete with the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs. Their starting backcourt was hurt for most of the series, and that ended any shot that they had of pulling off an upset.

Anthony Edwards was struggling with a leg injury. Donte DiVincenzo ended up tearing his Achilles, which will keep him from playing next season, as well. With that being the case, Minnesota needs a guard for next season if they want to compete for a championship.

A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would have them add Tyler Herro to help them, but at a hefty cost.

Trade Proposal Sees Timberwolves Add Tyler Herro for a Hefty Price

Here is the full trade scenario:

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G Tyler Herro, 2026 second-round pick (No. 41 overall)

Miami Heat Receive: PF Julius Randle, 2026 first-round pick (No. 28 overall)

Bringing in Herro would certainly help Minnesota when it comes to the guard depth. He would give them a second option in the starting lineup who can create offense off the dribble. He is not a pure point guard, but neither is DiVincenzo. That would be fine for their offense.

However, this is a trade they would likely not execute. The price is way too high for just Herro. Trading Randle, who is their second-best player, in addition to a first-round pick, is too much. Herro has an injury history that should give the Timberwolves some pause, as well.

If Minnesota is going to give up Randle and a first-round pick, it would be part of a bigger package for a superstar player. They might try to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo again, as they were almost to pull off a deal for him at the trade deadline. That would be a more appropriate package for him.

Minnesota Needs to Add a Point Guard in the Offseason

The top priority for the Wolves should be to add a point guard this summer. They need to get someone who can organize the offense and get everyone involved. Mike Conley was the only one they had on the roster this season, and he is too old to play big minutes.

Even if it is a lower-tier starting point guard, they just need someone who can handle the ball. Edwards was the de facto point guard for most of the playoffs. When he got hurt, that ended any sort of real ball movement that the Timberwolves had.

Even if Minnesota doesn’t bring in a superstar guard, they just need more depth in the backcourt. That is necessary if they are going to make a deep run in the postseason next season without DiVicenzo. Finding that player is going to be something they will make a top priority.

It won’t be Herro if this is the package that it takes to bring him to Minnesota.