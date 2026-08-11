Timberwolves Urged To Sign Ex-Warriors Player To Fill Power Forward Needs

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been looking to fill their power forward needs after two blockbuster trades this offseason. One player, a former Golden State Warriors forward, has risen as a potential filler in the spot.

According to Jaxon Fetch of The Lead, the Timberwolves should heavily consider Jonathan Kuminga, who is coming off a solid season with the Atlanta Hawks, to be the team’s next power forward.

“The former top 10 pick from the 2021 NBA Draft is 23 years old and has averaged more than 12 points per game over the past three seasons,” Fetch wrote. “Kuminga has shown flashes throughout his career without fully reaching his potential.”

“If Minnesota were able to acquire Kuminga, his athleticism and size would fit well alongside Ball. However, with Edwards, McDaniels, Dosunmu, Ball, and Shannon already providing scoring, Kuminga would likely be asked to focus more heavily on defense and rebounding than offensive production.”

Jonathan Kuminga Would Add Another Offensive Dynamic To The Timberwolves

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game over 16 regular-season appearances with the Hawks, following a mid-season move from the Warriors.

He provided explosive scoring flashes, which were highlighted by a 27-point debut, though he battled some inconsistency and injuries down the stretch.

Kuminga then put up 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist over six games in the Hawks’ first-round playoff loss to the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

The Timberwolves have a major void at power forward after trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid to acquire LaMelo Ball.

Randle was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a second-round pick. On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets sent star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forward Naz Reid, a massive draft asset haul, and additional draft rights.

Chris Finch Says Team Is Still Looking For A Power Forward

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said they are still looking for the right power forward for the team. He is also not envisioning wing player Jaden McDaniels to be the team’s de facto power forward next season.

“I don’t immediately envision Jaden just moving over and playing the four,” Finch said in his interview with Chris Hine of Minnesota Star Tribune. “While I can see at times he’ll play there and maybe play a good number of minutes there, I don’t see that right off the bat, and I don’t necessarily, in my mind’s eye, see that as a starting lineup with him there.”

“We had settled into like almost a profile of like, ‘OK, tonight is a shooting four, tonight is a rugged four, tonight’s an attacking four … and then we were able to get a comfort level of what KAT needed to do,” Finch added.

“There’s always tactics,” Finch said. “They leave you with choices and things to give up to be able to game plan around.”

The team still has veteran Trey Lyles as their primary natural power forward, alongside small-ball options and internal candidates like Jaden McDaniels or Ayo Dosunmu. They also have Terrance Shannon Jr., if they like to have a more scoring punch in the position.