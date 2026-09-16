Timberwolves Can Still Sign NBA Champ Free Agent, Ex-Franchise Star Kevin Love

The Minnesota Timberwolves made wholesale changes this offseason to build a new-look roster around NBA superstar Anthony Edwards, which included bringing in LaMelo Ball and trading away Naz Reid and Julius Randle. However, the Timberwolves are still without a backup center, but according to some recent reports, former franchise star Kevin Love could be their next free agent target.

Since leaving Minnesota in 2015 and his successful stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love has bounced around the league a bit. As of mid-September 2026, he remains an unsigned free agent, but has been linked to a move back to the Timberwolves, where he would become the team’s backup center behind Rudy Gobert.

Love, 38, is past his prime, but could be the veteran presence with championship experience this Timberwolves team is lacking to finally get over the hump in the 2026-27 campaign.

Free Agent Kevin Love Wants To Play For A Winner

Though he remains in free agency, Love has interest from several teams across the league. Along with the Timberwolves, the Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers have reported interest in adding him to their rosters for the upcoming NBA season.

Additionally, according to a new report from league insider Jake Fischer, Love is prioritizing winning in the next team he picks in free agency.

“I think there was some interest in him to go back there from the Jazz. But I think, as he truly holds on to the final couple stretches of his playing career, I think there’s some real desire from his side to get to a winning situation as well,” Fischer said.

Cleveland and Philadelphia, like the Timberwolves, are also expected to be title contenders this year, but if Love wants to play for a winning team and finish out his career with a storybook ending, Minnesota could be the team to sign the free agent.

“Still waiting on the Kevin Love resolution as well, but I do expect that he’s going to be prioritizing a winning dynamic,” Fischer added.

Love played last season with the Utah Jazz in a reserve role. In 36 games, he averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 39.7% shooting from the field.

Minnesota Timberwolves Interested In Bringing Back Former Franchise Star

After being drafted fifth overall in 2008, Love became a star with the Timberwolves in his first six NBA seasons. He was one of the league’s top rebounders, consistently averaging more than 12 boards per game while also dropping 20 points on a nightly basis. He was traded to the Cavaliers in 2015, but now it appears the franchise is interested in bringing him back in a completely different role.

According to Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Minnesota would be open to signing the free agent for the upcoming year as a veteran leader alongside Edwards, Ball, and the team’s other stars.

“Over the last few days, after the Jonathan Kuminga signing, after the trade that kind of made things go through, when they bought out John Konchar, now they have 14 players under contract. So that 15th spot is open. A lot of teams will keep that spot open for financial reasons, but also just for flexibility in terms of deal-making,” he said.

“But if you do look at one thing the Wolves could use, it is another veteran presence who can play some, which Love can do, but also who is that guy in the locker room who knows how to communicate with the coaches, who knows how to communicate with the players.”

While a veteran would be key, the Timberwolves are also lacking another center, as Gobert is the team’s only true and proven big man on the roster. Love wouldn’t come in with a big role, but could be the missing piece to get Minnesota over the hump in the final stage of his career.

The Timberwolves were busy this NBA offseason, and bringing in the team’s last star before Edwards is still very much on the table.