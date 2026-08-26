Timberwolves Starting Lineup After Stealing Jonathan Kuminga From Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent Jonathan Kuminga after a lengthy saga in which many thought the Los Angeles Lakers were the favorites to land the 23-year-old wing.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kuminga arrives in Minnesota on a two-year, $13 million contract.

“BREAKING: Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus a player option, agent Aaron Turner tells ESPN,” the top insider reported.

Now, after signing Kuminga and an offseason full of change, the Timberwolves’ starting lineup for the upcoming NBA season looks a lot different from what the team trotted out last year.

Timberwolves Starting Lineup After Signing Jonathan Kuminga

While a somewhat obvious statement, in Charania’s same post breaking the news of Kuminga signing with the Timberwolves, he outlined what the team’s starting lineup will look like.

Along with Charania’s reporting, all indications point to this being the Timberwolves’ starting lineup for the 2026-27 campaign.

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Rudy Gobert

“Kuminga will be a starter alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert on the West contender,” Charania added.

The top NBA insider also said the Timberwolves beat out the Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers to sign Kuminga in free agency.

“Kuminga chose the Timberwolves over offers from the Lakers, Bulls and Trail Blazers — bypassing a similar starting role and $12M-plus annually over three years in L.A. to land in Minnesota for a shorter-term deal and an ability to have more control of his future, sources said.”

After a busy offseason, the Timberwolves’ new starting lineup for next season is complete.

Minnesota Making Big Changes This Offseason

Though adding Kuminga is the Timberwolves’ latest move, it isn’t the only big roster change the franchise has made this summer.

Minnesota’s offseason began by trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets.

They also made the massive trade sending Naz Reid and draft assets to the Charlotte Hornets for Ball and Josh Green.

While those were the two big moves, the Timberwolves also added Mouhamadou Gueye and Trey Lyles through trades.

The franchise kept Jaden Clark, Ayo Dosunmu, and Bones Hyland, signing each to new deals.

However, along with losing Randle and Reid, Minnesota saw Kyle Anderson and veteran fan-favorite Mike Conley leave in free agency.

Still, the Timberwolves now have Kuminga, beating out the Lakers to form one of the strongest new starting lineups in the Western Conference.