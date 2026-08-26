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Timberwolves Starting Lineup After Stealing Jonathan Kuminga From Lakers

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Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup Jonathan Kuminga
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent Jonathan Kuminga after a lengthy saga in which many thought the Los Angeles Lakers were the favorites to land the 23-year-old wing.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kuminga arrives in Minnesota on a two-year, $13 million contract.

“BREAKING: Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus a player option, agent Aaron Turner tells ESPN,” the top insider reported.

Now, after signing Kuminga and an offseason full of change, the Timberwolves’ starting lineup for the upcoming NBA season looks a lot different from what the team trotted out last year.

Timberwolves Starting Lineup After Signing Jonathan Kuminga

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup Jonathan Kuminga

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While a somewhat obvious statement, in Charania’s same post breaking the news of Kuminga signing with the Timberwolves, he outlined what the team’s starting lineup will look like.

Along with Charania’s reporting, all indications point to this being the Timberwolves’ starting lineup for the 2026-27 campaign.

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Rudy Gobert

“Kuminga will be a starter alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert on the West contender,” Charania added.

The top NBA insider also said the Timberwolves beat out the Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers to sign Kuminga in free agency.

“Kuminga chose the Timberwolves over offers from the Lakers, Bulls and Trail Blazers — bypassing a similar starting role and $12M-plus annually over three years in L.A. to land in Minnesota for a shorter-term deal and an ability to have more control of his future, sources said.”

After a busy offseason, the Timberwolves’ new starting lineup for next season is complete.

Minnesota Making Big Changes This Offseason

LaMelo Ball Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup offseason changes

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 10: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Though adding Kuminga is the Timberwolves’ latest move, it isn’t the only big roster change the franchise has made this summer.

Minnesota’s offseason began by trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets.

They also made the massive trade sending Naz Reid and draft assets to the Charlotte Hornets for Ball and Josh Green.

While those were the two big moves, the Timberwolves also added Mouhamadou Gueye and Trey Lyles through trades.

The franchise kept Jaden Clark, Ayo Dosunmu, and Bones Hyland, signing each to new deals.

However, along with losing Randle and Reid, Minnesota saw Kyle Anderson and veteran fan-favorite Mike Conley leave in free agency.

Still, the Timberwolves now have Kuminga, beating out the Lakers to form one of the strongest new starting lineups in the Western Conference.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Timberwolves Starting Lineup After Stealing Jonathan Kuminga From Lakers

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