Timberwolves Get Intriguing 6-Time All-Star Update Amid LeBron Pursuit

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue monitoring the biggest free agent left on the market.

Whether they are realistic contenders to sign LeBron James is another matter.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has consistently identified the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as the three teams that continue to surface most often in league conversations surrounding James’ free agency. Minnesota has not been mentioned nearly as frequently among the frontrunners.

Still, NBA insider Jake Fischer believes James’ eventual decision could reshape the rest of the veteran free-agent market—including the Timberwolves’ next move.

Speaking Wednesday on Bleacher Report’s livestream, Fischer floated six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan as a potential fallback option for Minnesota if the Timberwolves fail to land James.

Fischer, however, repeatedly emphasized he was offering basketball analysis—not insider reporting.

“I haven’t heard that,” Fischer said. “I’m just wondering out loud.”

He later reinforced the point.

“That’s not reporting. That’s just me drawing a line between the Timberwolves’ power forward gap and DeMar being more of a small-ball four at this stage of his career.”

LeBron Decision Could Shape Minnesota’s Offseason

Fischer believes several teams remain in a holding pattern while waiting for James to choose his next destination.

Minnesota could be one of them.

“If they don’t get LeBron,” Fischer said, “they’re definitely going to go after a power forward.”

That roster need is what led him to connect DeRozan with the Timberwolves despite acknowledging he had not heard of any mutual interest between the two sides.

James’ decision has become the offseason’s biggest domino, with teams expected to pivot quickly once the four-time MVP makes his choice.

DeRozan Could Give Timberwolves Lineup Flexibility

Although Fischer described DeRozan as more of a small-ball power forward at this stage of his career, Minnesota would not necessarily need to deploy him there on a full-time basis.

Officially listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, DeRozan could also slot in at small forward, allowing one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, Jaden McDaniels, to slide to power forward.

That flexibility would give head coach Chris Finch multiple lineup combinations depending on the matchup.

Against bigger frontcourts, DeRozan could shift to a small-ball four while McDaniels defended elite wings. Against smaller opponents, DeRozan could remain on the wing with McDaniels taking on larger forwards.

The positional versatility is part of what made Fischer view DeRozan as a logical basketball fit, even if no talks have been reported.

DeRozan also remains a productive offensive player.

The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season before the Sacramento Kings waived him after unsuccessful efforts to find a trade.

Veteran Minimum Could Expand DeRozan’s Market

Fischer also questioned whether DeRozan’s next contract would exceed the veteran minimum.

“I don’t think that there’s going to be a major market for DeMar to make anything really above that veteran minimum,” Fischer said.

If that proves accurate, contenders that miss out on James could quickly turn their attention to one of the NBA’s most accomplished scorers.

For now, though, Fischer stressed that Minnesota has yet to show interest in DeRozan.

Instead, it reflects the type of internal conversations front offices across the league are likely having while waiting for James to decide where he will spend the next chapter of his career.

Should James choose one of the teams more frequently linked to him—Cleveland, Miami or Philadelphia—the Timberwolves could soon find themselves evaluating whether DeRozan represents the best way to fill one of their remaining holes as they pursue another deep playoff run.