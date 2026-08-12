Timberwolves Projected to Land Aaron Gordon in Major Trade to Solve PF Need

The Minnesota Timberwolves almost have a starting five they can truly feel confident in. Especially in a daunting conference.

The Wolves kicked the summer floodgates open by moving three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle and bringing in 24-year-old ascending star LaMelo Ball. Minnesota solved its need for an on-ball initiator alongside Anthony Edwards. Now the team needs to go out and find a starting power forward.

One name that is too obvious not to mention is Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon. With the Nuggets in cap purgatory and searching for ways to retain rising two-way star Peyton Watson, moving Gordon just might be on the horizon in the Mile High City, and the Wolves appear to be the perfect fit for the Nuggets swingman.

Timberwolves Should Go After Aaron Gordon

Landing Gordon would instantly elevate the Wolves among Western Conference contenders in many eyes. Minnesota would have one of the most complete starting lineups in the NBA, with shooting, scoring and defense all soundly present. Gordon might be a player the Nuggets have on the trade, so what would it take the Wolves to land him? Here’s a proposed four-team framework involving the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers that sends Gordon to the Twin Cities to team up with Anthony Edwards and the crew.

Wolves receive: Aaron Gordon and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Nuggets receive: Donte DiVincenzo, a 2029 first round pick and a 2030 second round pick (via MIN)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Lakers receive: Josh Green and a 2030 second round pick (via DET)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give Minnesota the starting power forward it needs, help Denver shed significant payroll and regain financial breathing room, while allowing Detroit and L.A. to add strong rotational pieces.

So, why would all four teams agree to this trade?

Why Denver, Minnesota, Detroit and L.A. Do the Deal

For the Nuggets, moving Gordon in this deal trims over $19 million in payroll. Losing the versatile swingman would be a hard decision for the front office considering how much Gordon has meant to the Nuggets over the years, but it is clear he is an injury prone player on a larger contract. Denver would be taking a major gamble by not trading Gordon and instead letting the much younger Watson, a potential future franchise cornerstone, leave to another team. With Gordon’s trade value being relatively strong, the Nuggets should act now.

Meanwhile, the Pistons and Lakers each pick up a player to strengthen their rotation. Vanderbilt improves an already elite Detroit defense while Green, a sharpshooting guard, gives the Lakers a go-to 3-point shooter off the bench.

For the Wolves, talks of a title now intensify.

A starting lineup of Ball, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Gordon and Rudy Gobert puts the Wolves right in the mix with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Not only would Minnesota have the personnel to match up with the two young juggernauts, but they would also have an answer for everything thrown their way, from shooting and defense to elite scoring and rim protection.

Should the Wolves make Gordon a priority trade target this offseason? The most obvious trade is sitting right in front of them.