Timberwolves Proposed to Land $90 Million Star PF Next to Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering an all-important 2026-27 season. After sending away a king’s ransom to acquire LaMelo Ball, the Wolves have high expectations to prove they can contend with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Minnesota recently made it known that it is still in the market for a starting power forward after LeBron James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. One player the Wolves reportedly have on their radar is 23-year-old free agent swingman Jonathan Kuminga.

“There was a report from my friend Michael Scotto at HoopsHype last week that the Wolves have emerged as a team that has expressed interest in Jonathan Kuminga,” Krawczynski said on “The Jon Krawczynski Show.”

“What I can say to that is very much similar to a lot of the scenarios out there with many free agents over the years. When someone is available, especially at a position of need, yes, the Wolves are interested in trying to get involved in the sweepstakes there.”

While Kuminga may be a promising option for the Wolves, a better one might be Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington.

Timberwolves Can Create Formidable Big 3 Around Anthony Edwards With Washington Addition

Among the available options out there, Washington would bring the most to the Wolves. A proven playoff starter and two-way forward, Washington would fill the hole in Minnesota’s frontcourt, allowing the rising Jaden McDaniels to stick to playing as the small forward. Here is a simple trade the Wolves can make to land Washington from Dallas.

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington

Mavs receive: Josh Green and a 2029 first round pick

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Mavs are open to moving veteran stars, namely Washington and Daniel Gafford, if a deal returns a first round pick. Minnesota surrendered most of its tradeable draft capital in the deal for Ball, but sending out one more first round pick to solve the glaring hole in the frontcourt can — and probably will — pay off big time.

Fischer also noted that Washington, contrary to popular belief, hasn’t generated much trade interest around the league. If the Wolves jump in on the Washington pursuit now, they could beat out teams that may become interested in the 27-year-old star leading up to next season’s trade deadline.

“I haven’t heard of any team targeting P.J. Washington for sometime,” Fischer said. “Daniel Gafford has had far more trade interest, to my understanding.”

Washington is the Much Safer Option for Minnesota

Taking a chance on Kuminga wouldn’t be downright bad. But Kuminga, a former lottery pick, has had his fair share of bumps along the way. Washington, meanwhile, has shown what he is capable of playing alongside an elite playmaker — this guy named Luka Doncic … ring a bell? — in high stakes games.

When weighing Kuminga against Washington, the Wolves are limited in what they can offer Kuminga next season, potentially making him a one-year rental. Trading for Washington, meanwhile, would give Minnesota a long-term building block.

“What is going to be very difficult for them in this scenario is that they only have a minimum offer to extend to Jonathan Kuminga,” Krawczynski said.

“One of the things that has been made clear by Kuminga’s camp to anyone that is expressing interest in him is that he wants a good chunk of money.”

Adding Washington alongside Ball and Anthony Edwards would make the Wolves plenty more interesting. A starting lineup of both guards, McDaniels, Washington and Rudy Gobert perhaps makes Minnesota no worse than the third-best team in the Western Conference.