Report: Timberwolves Target 23-Year-Old Rising Star to Join Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting at the same table as the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The name of that table? “Just fell short of LeBron.”

Still, the Wolves are entering the 2026-27 season with plenty of confidence. After landing ascending star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason, the Wolves’ identity has somewhat changed. But their goals have not.

Adding James would have been perfect. Minnesota needed a power forward, and James, even at 41, would have been the ideal answer. Instead, the Wolves are left wondering if they’ll have the rising Jaden McDaniels shuffle between both forward positions or if they want to make another move. It appears a new name just popped into their mind.

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The Wolves are not done exploring their options. One player who has generated plenty of summer buzz is Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga. A former lottery pick, Kuminga hit the open market after his $24.3 million team-option was declined by the Hawks. For nearly a month, Kuminga has been tabbed as top target for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wolves have now entered the fray, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto.

“After missing out on their pursuit of LeBron James, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed interest in Kuminga with their starting power forward spot up for grabs and their $6.06 million taxpayer mid-level exception available for the taking, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported for HoopsHype.

Kuminga, 23, remains a high priority target for multiple teams because of his youth and perceived high upside. With the Wolves in need of a forward capable of playing substantial minutes, Kuminga could cleanly slot in as the starting power forward.

Added Scotto: “While the Lakers have a significantly higher financial offer and longer contract on the table, and Cleveland can also offer a significantly higher salary via a sign-and-trade, Minnesota’s interest is still noteworthy, given the basketball fit.”

Minnesota’s Confidence in Internal Development

Although the Wolves have Kuminga on their radar, they might not pursue the star forward as aggressively as the Lakers and Cavs are. Why? Because the Wolves believe some of their young talent can make a leap next season.

According to team insider Jon Krawczynski, the Wolves are willing to see what developing talent like Joan Beringer and Terrence Shannon Jr. can show next season.

“It would seem more likely that the Wolves give a longer look to some of their incumbents, including defensive specialist Jaylen Clark, offensive spark plug Terrence Shannon Jr. and the recently acquired Josh Green. All are 6-6 or under, which would potentially leave the Wolves vulnerable on the glass. The Wolves also experimented with 6-11 center Joan Beringer at power forward in summer league, though it would present major spacing concerns when sharing the court with Gobert.”

Minnesota will no doubt be different next season compared to recent years. The Wolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid, two players who were central to the team’s big, imposing identity. The moves were ambitious considering the Wolves appeared in the Western Conference finals in two of the last three seasons.

If Shannon and Beringer take strong steps forward next season, Minnesota might be on to something.