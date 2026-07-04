Minnesota Timberwolves’ Bold LeBron James Pitch Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves are no longer simply exploring the possibility of signing LeBron James.

They believe they have a genuine chance.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, Minnesota has intensified its pursuit of the four-time NBA MVP and is operating with the belief that it remains firmly in contention to land James as he weighs where to continue his record-setting NBA career.

League sources told Krawczynski the Timberwolves have continued communicating with James’ representatives while making an ambitious pitch centered on one idea: no team can offer him a more compelling basketball legacy than Minnesota.

Timberwolves Selling More Than a Championship

The Timberwolves’ recruiting pitch goes well beyond pairing James with one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

According to Krawczynski, Minnesota has presented James with a vision of joining Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert to pursue the franchise’s first NBA championship.

Unlike several of James’ other reported suitors—including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors—the Timberwolves have never won an NBA title.

Minnesota’s last major men’s professional sports championship came when the Twins won the 1991 World Series, giving the franchise an opportunity to offer James something unique at this stage of his career: the chance to end one of American sports’ longest championship droughts.

The organization believes accomplishing that feat would add another defining chapter to James’ résumé while strengthening his case in the long-running debate over the NBA’s greatest player of all time.

Rich Paul Adds Fuel to Minnesota’s Optimism

Minnesota’s confidence appears to have been reinforced by comments from James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul.

During the latest episode of the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, Paul included the Timberwolves among the handful of teams receiving serious consideration.

As he outlined James’ options on a whiteboard, Paul highlighted Minnesota’s core of Edwards, Ball, McDaniels and Gobert while also praising president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, head coach Chris Finch and owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Paul suggested James’ impact would extend well beyond the box score.

“You know what the dinners look like going forward in Minnesota? The plane rides, the practice?” Paul said. “You know what he does for Coach Finch and that group?”

Kellerman called Minnesota “the most interesting” destination, pointing to the roster’s defensive identity, Edwards’ emergence as a superstar and the opportunity for James to mentor Ball while elevating an already talented contender.

Timberwolves’ LeBron Interest Has Only Intensified

Krawczynski’s report builds on earlier indications that Minnesota has been among the league’s most aggressive teams pursuing James.

On Thursday, Timberwolves insider Darren Wolfson reported the organization continued communicating with James’ representatives throughout Wednesday.

“I feel confident … reporting that the Wolves reached out to LeBron/his representation,” Wolfson said on the Flagrant Howls podcast.

“That continued until Wednesday. There have been multiple conversations.”

Wolfson acknowledged Minnesota faces long odds but praised the organization’s persistence.

“If I’m handicapping this thing, I’m not giving the Wolves this great chance, but I appreciate the effort being made.”

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Money Isn’t Minnesota’s Biggest Selling Point

Financially, the Timberwolves remain at a disadvantage.

Wolfson reported Minnesota can currently offer only the veteran minimum—worth just under $4 million—unless the front office creates additional cap flexibility through other moves.

But league sources told Krawczynski the Timberwolves believe their roster construction offsets that obstacle.

With Edwards, Ball and McDaniels capable of carrying much of the offensive burden and Gobert anchoring the defense, Minnesota believes James could focus on efficiency, leadership and winning rather than carrying another franchise.

After trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid earlier this offseason, the Timberwolves also have a clear opening in their starting lineup at power forward, giving James both a defined role and an opportunity to chase history with a franchise still searching for its first NBA championship.

The pursuit is far from over.

But according to Krawczynski, the Timberwolves are no longer acting like hopeful long shots—they’re operating as though they have one of the strongest pitches on the board.