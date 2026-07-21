Timberwolves Dealt Double Blow in LeBron James Sweepstakes

The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a double dose of discouraging LeBron James news Monday.

Two prominent NBA reporters shared different versions of the teams leading James’ free agency race. Neither version included Minnesota.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania first reported that James’ focus over the previous two weeks had centered primarily on three Eastern Conference teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Minutes later, Andscape senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears shared information from an NBA head coach who had heard a slightly different three-team group.

“I did hear, as one NBA head coach — this is just the latest whatever I’ve heard — said Philly, Cleveland or Golden State is what they heard,” Spears said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “And that’s what I heard, the latest thing, which means nothing.”

The reports disagreed on Miami and Golden State. They agreed on something less favorable for Minnesota: The Timberwolves were not in either leading group.

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Timberwolves Missing From Both LeBron James Reports

Spears carefully qualified his comments. He was relaying what a coach had heard around the league, not reporting that James had formally selected three finalists.

Charania also said Minnesota remains one of five teams awaiting James’ decision, along with Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and Golden State.

The Timberwolves have not been eliminated. But there is a difference between remaining under consideration and commanding James’ primary attention.

Philadelphia and Cleveland appeared in both three-team groups. Miami appeared only in Charania’s report. Golden State appeared only in the information Spears heard.

Minnesota appeared in neither.

Charania said he spoke Monday morning with Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, who indicated that every interested team had completed its pitch. James has received the information he needs but has not selected a team or established a timetable.

Anthony Edwards Already Recognized Minnesota’s Predicament

Anthony Edwards appeared to understand Minnesota’s position before Monday’s reports offered further confirmation.

During a Friday appearance with ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi at Fanatics Fest in New York, the Timberwolves star was asked about the franchise’s chances of signing James.

“I can’t … I have nothing to say about it because I seen his top three teams, so we’re not in it,” Edwards said.

Negandhi suggested James could still surprise everyone.

“That’s how I feel,” Edwards replied.

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Edwards later made a lighthearted public recruiting pitch while visiting the Topps booth. After receiving a James trading card, he looked toward the camera and offered one more invitation.

“Bron Bron, come to Minnesota,” Edwards said. “We got your card.”

The two moments captured the Timberwolves’ predicament: Edwards wants James in Minnesota, but even the franchise’s centerpiece recognizes that other teams appear to have stronger momentum.

Timberwolves Have Pressing Need for LeBron but Limited Spending Power

Minnesota’s pursuit is also complicated by its position near the second apron.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Timberwolves are only $4.4 million below the second-apron hard cap. They have the $3.9 million veteran minimum exception available to offer James.

The basketball fit is much cleaner than the financial path.

Minnesota traded away both of its primary power forwards this offseason, moving previous starter Julius Randle and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid. Those departures created an obvious opening next to the team’s remaining core.

James could fill that vacancy while adding another playmaker, rebounder and late-game organizer alongside Edwards. But doing so would require him to accept a significant financial sacrifice unless Minnesota created another transaction pathway.

The Timberwolves have a need. They have Edwards recruiting. They remain on James’ broader list.

But two separate versions of the leading contenders excluded Minnesota, reinforcing what Edwards had already acknowledged publicly.

The Timberwolves are still waiting for James’ decision. The evidence Monday suggested they are waiting from behind.