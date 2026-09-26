Timberwolves Sign Former Lakers Big Man After Naz Reid, Julius Randle Exits

The Minnesota Timberwolves spent much of the summer reshaping a roster that had grown familiar over consecutive deep playoff runs.

Now they’re adding a little insurance to one of the few spots where that overhaul left them vulnerable.

Minnesota has agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Lakers big man Drew Timme, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, bringing the former Gonzaga star into a frontcourt that suddenly has far less proven depth behind Rudy Gobert.

Timme isn’t arriving with a guaranteed rotation spot. But after the Wolves traded both Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, there is an opportunity for someone to provide dependable minutes when Gobert isn’t on the floor.

That opportunity wasn’t there a year ago.

Wolves Took a Gamble With Their Frontcourt Depth

Minnesota’s offseason was defined by bold moves.

Randle went to Brooklyn before Reid was sent to Charlotte as the centerpiece of the package that brought LaMelo Ball to Minnesota. The Wolves later added Jonathan Kuminga and veteran Trey Lyles, addressing the hole at power forward.

Center is different.

Gobert, 34, remains the anchor. He has also been remarkably durable, appearing in at least 70 games in each of his four seasons with Minnesota. But Reid’s departure removed more than scoring from the bench. Reid could slide between power forward and center and was capable of replacing either Randle or Gobert when necessary.

Behind Gobert now are Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky.

The Wolves remain high on both. Beringer, their 2025 first-round pick, is an intriguing 6-foot-11 defender with the athleticism to eventually handle significant minutes. Zikarsky gives them even more size at 7-foot-3.

Potential, however, isn’t experience.

Beringer and Zikarsky have played only 350 combined NBA minutes. Beringer, still 19, accounts for 314 of them.

That’s where Timme becomes interesting.

Drew Timme Gives Timberwolves Another Option

Timme doesn’t offer Gobert’s rim protection or Beringer’s defensive ceiling. His game is built differently.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound big man has made his living with footwork, touch and an ability to create offense around the basket. He also brings considerably more professional experience than Minnesota’s young backup centers.

Timme spent last season on a two-way contract with the Lakers after earning his opportunity through their G League affiliate. He averaged 23.7 points during the G League regular season, leading South Bay in scoring.

He also appeared in NBA games for Los Angeles, averaging 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while continuing the climb that began when he went undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2023.

Minnesota doesn’t need Timme to become another Reid.

It needs options.

Gobert remains the starter. Beringer remains an important part of the Wolves’ future, and Zikarsky will have opportunities to prove he is ready for a larger role.

But a team with championship ambitions doesn’t want its season hinging on whether two 20-and-under centers develop on schedule.

Timme gives the Wolves another body, another skill set and, perhaps most importantly, another answer if they discover they need one.