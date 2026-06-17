Timberwolves Eye Intriguing Spanish Guard as Backcourt Questions Mount

The Timberwolves have spent the past few years constructing a contender around Anthony Edwards‘ brilliance, defensive versatility and an increasingly mature core.

As another pivotal offseason arrives, however, Minnesota’s needs have become more specific.

The Timberwolves are looking for another ballhandler.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, rival teams believe Minnesota is exploring trade scenarios involving the No. 28 pick in next week’s NBA Draft and has identified Spanish guard Sergio de Larrea as a prospect who has emerged on president of basketball operations Tim Connelly’s radar.

“The Wolves are searching for another ballhandler to bolster their backcourt,” Fischer reported.

The interest is notable not only because of de Larrea’s skill set but also because of Minnesota’s suddenly uncertain guard rotation.

Timberwolves Face Questions in Their Backcourt

Mike Conley remains one of the NBA’s most respected veterans and a stabilizing presence for the Wolves. But the former All-Star is entering his age-39 season after turning 38 last October.

Minnesota also has decisions to make in free agency.

Reserves Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland are both slated to become unrestricted free agents, potentially leaving additional vacancies in the backcourt.

Complicating matters further is the injury to Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a torn Achiless during the playoffs and is expected to miss a significant portion of next season.

Taken together, those developments help explain why league personnel believes the Timberwolves are prioritizing another playmaker.

Sergio de Larrea Has Built an Intriguing International Resume

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De Larrea may not be among the most recognizable names in the draft, but evaluators have steadily become enamored with the 20-year-old Spaniard.

At 6-foot-6 and 204 pounds with a reported 6-9 wingspan, he possesses the size and versatility teams increasingly covet in modern guards.

Playing for Valencia Basket in Spain’s Liga ACB and EuroLeague competition, de Larrea averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season while shooting 36.7% from three-point range and 81.3% from the free-throw line.

Scouts consistently point to his basketball intelligence as his greatest strength.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie described him as a player who “does the right thing almost every time.”

De Larrea excels operating in pick-and-roll situations, processes defenses quickly and has developed a reputation for making advanced reads while rarely forcing the action.

Why Sergio de Larrea Makes Sense for Minnesota

The Timberwolves do not necessarily need another high-volume scorer.

They already have one of the league’s elite offensive weapons in Edwards.

What Minnesota could use is another organizer — someone capable of initiating offense, making smart decisions and alleviating some of the playmaking responsibilities from Edwards.

De Larrea projects as exactly that type of player.

He can function on or off the ball, possesses encouraging shooting indicators and has already logged meaningful minutes against older, more experienced professionals.

There are concerns.

He lacks elite burst and still needs to add strength to handle the physical demands of the NBA. Evaluators generally view him more as a secondary creator than a player who can consistently generate offense by himself.

Yet teams drafting in the late first round are often searching less for stars than for players who know how to play.

Draft Week Could Reveal Minnesota’s Plan

Fischer’s draft intel suggests the Timberwolves could trade down from No. 28 rather than exit the draft entirely.

Such a move would allow Minnesota to potentially acquire additional assets while remaining in range to target de Larrea, who is widely projected to be selected in the late first or early second round.

Minnesota already has its superstar.

What it may need now is another steady hand in the backcourt.

With Conley nearing 40, uncertainty surrounding free agency and DiVincenzo facing a lengthy recovery, it is hardly surprising that the Timberwolves are exploring ways to add another playmaker.

Sergio de Larrea may not be the loudest name in this draft.

He may be exactly the kind of player the Timberwolves quietly need.