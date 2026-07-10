Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch Makes Heartfelt LeBron James Pitch

Chris Finch knows the Minnesota Timberwolves are competing against some of the NBA’s biggest markets for LeBron James.

He also believes they have something those franchises can’t offer.

Speaking Friday during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream with league insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Timberwolves coach addressed Minnesota’s pursuit of the four-time MVP for the first time, calling it an honor to even be considered while explaining why he believes the franchise offers James an ideal place to finish his career.

“It’s an honor to be even in consideration to get a player like LeBron,” Finch said. “I think that’s a credit to our organization, our guys, the culture that we’ve been able to build, Tim Connelly’s relationship with the league and all the key members in and around LeBron’s team.”

Finch added that Minnesota believes it has assembled the type of basketball situation James is seeking.

“We feel our basketball situation is ideal,” Finch said. “I’m sure that they recognize all these things.”

The comments come as James weighs offers after informing the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he intends to play elsewhere next season.

Finch Believes Every Team Still Has a Chance

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed Thursday that interested teams have been delivering recruiting pitches directly to James through agent Rich Paul, with some organizations even submitting voice notes.

Finch joked he would not be joining that list.

“Well, it won’t be me,” Finch said with a laugh. “I don’t even know how to send a voice note, so I’m not all that technologically proficient.”

Behind the humor, however, Finch made it clear Minnesota still believes it has a legitimate opportunity.

“I think everybody feels like they’re still in it,” Finch said.

He praised Paul and James’ camp for keeping the process professional despite the enormous attention surrounding the NBA’s biggest free agent decision.

“I think all respect to Rich and his team,” Finch said. “They’ve done a great job, I think, of being as honest and transparent as they can, as accommodating to different pitches or scenarios, being respectful and professional.

“They’ve made everybody feel like they genuinely have an opportunity for a genuine win.”

Why Timberwolves Believe LeBron Fits

Finch echoed reporting from The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski that the Timberwolves have centered their recruiting pitch on basketball fit.

Under Finch, Minnesota has emerged as one of the Western Conference’s model franchises, reaching the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25 before falling to the eventual NBA champion San Antonio Spurs in last season’s Western Conference semifinals.

The Timberwolves also reshaped their roster this offseason by moving on from Julius Randle and Naz Reid, creating an opening at power forward that James could immediately fill alongside Anthony Edwards, newly acquired LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

“I think we have a hole that he would easily, of course, fit into,” Finch said.

More importantly, Finch believes James would join an established contender while providing leadership to an already accomplished core.

“He’d play alongside guys that have done a lot of winning, guys that could use his leadership as well, his knowledge, his insight, his championship expertise,” Finch said.

“I think it would be a fun group to play with.”

Timberwolves’ Final Selling Point

Finch closed with perhaps the most personal pitch of all.

“I know he’s looking for happiness right now,” Finch said. “I think the happiness quotient in Minnesota is extremely high.”

Whether that proves enough remains to be seen.

The Timberwolves are operating with limited financial flexibility. According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Minnesota sits roughly $4.4 million below the second apron and has only the $3.9 million veteran exception available to offer James.

Still, Finch said Minnesota understands James has earned the right to decide how he wants to close one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

“He deserves to make the choice to go wherever he wants,” Finch said. “He’s been an incredible player, of course, but just such an unbelievable ambassador for the game, and he deserves to finish his career however he wants.

“We would be honored and blessed if it were to happen in Minnesota, but I look forward to watching him play no matter where he plays.”

For a franchise that once struggled to attract marquee free agents, Finch believes simply being included in James’ deliberations reflects how dramatically the Timberwolves’ reputation has changed.

After consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals, another playoff run last season and a culture that leaguewide observers increasingly respect, Minnesota is no longer trying to convince the NBA it belongs among the league’s elite.

Now it’s trying to convince LeBron James.