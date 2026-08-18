Timberwolves in Talks With ‘1 or 2’ Intriguing Free Agents: Tim Connelly

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t done searching for a power forward.

President of basketball operations Tim Connelly acknowledged Minnesota’s thinnest position and, more notably, revealed the Wolves have been holding substantive conversations with potential reinforcements.

“We’re talking to one or two free agents right now that can be intriguing,” Connelly said on The Jon Krawczynski Show.

Connelly became even more specific when Jon Krawczynski asked whether anybody remaining on the market could potentially start.

“There’s one or two guys that stand out that are still on the street,” Connelly said, “we’ve talked to extensively.”

He didn’t reveal their identities.

That leaves an intriguing mystery surrounding a Minnesota team with an obvious hole and limited money to fill it.

Timberwolves Still Searching for Power Forward

Connelly didn’t attempt to hide Minnesota’s lack of depth.

“You obviously look at our depth chart, that’s an area that we’re a little thin at,” he said.

The Wolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, leaving Jaden McDaniels projected to shift from his usual small-forward position to power forward.

Minnesota added Trey Lyles after his season in Spain, and Connelly praised the veteran’s basketball IQ and ability to contribute without requiring significant offensive volume.

The Wolves also believe coach Chris Finch can compensate with unconventional lineups. Connelly pointed to successful teams that operated without traditional players at every position and stressed that Minnesota won’t become so preoccupied with finding a prototypical four that it overlooks what its roster already does well.

Still, the front office is clearly looking.

And some potential solutions have already disappeared.

Jeremy Sochan, who had been mentioned as a possible Minnesota target, signed a one-year contract with Portland earlier this month. Trendon Watford, another forward linked to Minnesota, agreed Monday to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with New Orleans.

The available pool is shrinking.

Could Jonathan Kuminga Be One of Them?

One particularly intriguing name remains.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported that Minnesota had expressed interest in Jonathan Kuminga after missing out on LeBron James.

That doesn’t mean Kuminga is one of the players Connelly referenced. Connelly gave no names, and there is no confirmation connecting his comments specifically to Kuminga.

But the timing naturally keeps Kuminga’s name in the conversation.

DeMar DeRozan is another prominent unsigned forward, but unlike Kuminga, there has been no credible report connecting the six-time All-Star to Minnesota. Other teams, including Washington, Miami and Denver, have been linked to DeRozan.

Whoever Connelly is talking about, his wording suggests Minnesota’s interest has progressed beyond simply surveying the market.

The Wolves have “talked to extensively” one or two players.

Money remains the obstacle.

“We have pretty limited flexibility right now,” Connelly acknowledged.

The Timberwolves only have the veteran minimum deal to offer. That’s why the mystery matters. Minnesota needs another frontcourt option, its available resources are limited and players who made sense have begun disappearing from the board.

Connelly isn’t promising another move.

But he confirmed the Wolves are trying.

And somewhere among the remaining free agents are one or two players Minnesota apparently believes could help solve its biggest roster question.