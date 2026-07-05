Timberwolves Receive Eye-Opening Kevin Durant Trade Update After New Report

It is yet another offseason in which Kevin Durant could be potentially on the move. Despite only joining the Houston Rockets last summer in a record seven-team deal, the veteran superstar is not considered untradable.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Rockets haven’t shut down conversations around Durant.

“Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don’t view him as an ‘untouchable’ talent in trade talks on their roster,” Siegel wrote. “Houston viewed the opportunity to acquire Durant as a way to upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup to contend in the West, but by no means was this addition viewed as a long-term commitment.”

This new development has opened doors to potential suitors, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, who expressed strong interest in trading for Durant as recently as last offseason.

After much too looking for when he joined Houston, the franchise’s 2025-26 ended in a similar first-round playoff exit against a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers. The front office may see fit to move Durant now if they could get a return for him.

Timberwolves Could Monitor Kevin Durant’s Situation in Houston

The Timberwolves made a serious move by bringing in LaMelo Ball to partner with Anthony Edwards. With Durant’s availability in the trade market a huge possibility, adding him will make them a serious contender.

Durant, who turns 38 before the start of next season, still has something to offer, hence his value in a trade. His integration into the young Rockets core did not produce the expected leap and questions about his long-term fit surfaced throughout the campaign.

“Many around the league are skeptical of the Rockets wanting to keep Durant through the end of his current contract running through the 2027-28 season,” Siegel wrote. “It isn’t a secret to anyone that there were tensions between Durant and the Rockets’ locker room last season after reports of an alleged burner account came to light and frustrations were mounting internally about the team not taking a step forward with the former league MVP at the helm.”

Durant signed a two-year, $90 million extension deal before joining the Rockets. While the Rockets are not actively looking to shop him, it is not out of proportion that interested teams will be entertained in talks.

The Timberwolves could make do with a veteran addition to further deepen their contention hopes.

Would Durant Fit With Minnesota?

This won’t be the first time Durant will be linked to Minnesota. Edwards has always held the veteran star in high regard and even publicly called the veteran superstar his favorite player. This could be a chance to pair the duo as the Rockets star approaches the tail end of his career.

A Durant trade looks easier said than done for the Timberwolves. With Ball’s addition, they are already in a limited flexibility zone and would likely need to move salary, potentially stars like Rudy Gobert, in a larger package. The French star deal is significant in making a trade of this magnitude without triggering severe penalties.

Pieces like Donte DiVincenzo or Josh Green, who was acquired alongside Ball, could be added to clear enough space to accommodate Durant.

The plus side for Minnesota is that it can get Durant on a short-term deal like Houston to avoid any future flexibility problems.

On the floor, the Timberwolves can benefit from Durant’s length and veteran experience to see them over the line this time around.





