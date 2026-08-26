Timberwolves’ Jonathan Kuminga Deal Points to Another Major Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes. Now they must complete another transaction before they can fit him onto their books.

Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with Minnesota that includes a player option, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday. The Timberwolves will use their $6.1 million taxpayer midlevel exception to sign the 23-year-old forward, according to salary cap analyst Yossi Gozzlan.

There is one significant complication.

Gozzlan reported that Minnesota must shed payroll because it does not have enough room beneath the second apron to accommodate Kuminga’s salary. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reached the same conclusion, noting that the Wolves need to make a roster move before fitting the agreement under their hard cap.

That leaves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly facing a choice: complete a trade or waive and stretch a contract before an approaching deadline.

Josh Green, Donte DiVincenzo Emerge as Trade Candidates

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel reported that Minnesota sits approximately $3.9 million below the second-apron hard cap. Adding Kuminga at $6.1 million would push the Wolves roughly $2.2 million beyond that line.

Siegel identified Josh Green and Donte DiVincenzo as the “obvious names” Minnesota could trade to generate the necessary flexibility.

Josh Green and Donte DiVincenzo are the obvious names Minnesota can trade and immediate open the cap flexibility they need to sign Kuminga and at least one other player to reach the roster minimum 14 players entering the 2026-27 season. https://t.co/m7TjkwD9zg — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 26, 2026

Moving either player would create room for Kuminga and at least one additional signing. The Wolves still need another player after Kuminga to reach the NBA’s minimum of 14 standard contracts entering the 2026-27 season.

Green arrived from Charlotte in the blockbuster trade that brought LaMelo Ball to Minnesota and sent Naz Reid to the Hornets. The 25-year-old wing has three years and approximately $41 million remaining on his contract.

Trading Green would remove a significant multiyear salary, but it also would mean moving a player acquired only weeks ago to strengthen Minnesota’s perimeter depth.

DiVincenzo presents a different calculation. The veteran guard is entering the final season of his contract and is expected to miss significant time after tearing his Achilles tendon during Minnesota’s playoff run.

His expiring salary could appeal to a team seeking future cap flexibility. The injury, however, could require Minnesota to attach draft compensation to persuade another club to absorb his contract.

Timberwolves Face Looming Waive-and-Stretch Deadline

A trade is not Minnesota’s only avenue.

Marks noted that Saturday is the NBA deadline to waive a player and stretch his remaining salary over additional seasons. That mechanism would reduce the player’s immediate cap charge and potentially create the room needed to complete Kuminga’s signing.

Minnesota will need to make a roster move to fit the Kuminga $6.1M salary below the second apron. The deadline to stretch a player is Saturday. https://t.co/QdK6Nm6LJr pic.twitter.com/GzG5RSWYCW — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 26, 2026

It would also leave dead money on Minnesota’s books beyond this season.

That makes the waive-and-stretch route less appealing than finding a trade partner. The Wolves would lose a player without receiving anything in return while carrying portions of his salary into future years. Still, it gives Connelly a fallback if talks involving Green or DiVincenzo fail to produce a workable deal.

The second apron carries consequences extending beyond a larger luxury-tax bill. It restricts trades, limits roster construction and can eventually freeze a team’s future first-round pick. Because using the taxpayer midlevel exception hard-caps Minnesota at the second apron, the Wolves cannot sign Kuminga now and solve the problem later.

Somebody’s salary must leave first.

Kuminga is expected to start alongside Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. His arrival fills Minnesota’s glaring opening at power forward and adds another dynamic athlete to a roster built to play faster.

But before coach Chris Finch can begin fitting Kuminga into that lineup, Connelly must decide how to fit his salary under the apron.

Minnesota landed its forward. The next piece of news will reveal who must leave to make the agreement official.