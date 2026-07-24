Timberwolves Get Major Insider Update on LeBron James as Big Decision Nears

LeBron James has been without a team since June 30, the day his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, informed the Los Angeles Lakers that James wasn’t going to return to the franchise, marking the end of an eight-year run.

We have entered Day 25 of the LeBron watch and, although it seems like we might be waiting a little longer for a decision, the sweepstakes picture is becoming clearer.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have not been told they are no longer being considered by James, people around the league believe the long-standing contender in the sweepstakes ultimately won’t land the four-time MVP.

“We have the teams listed of who’s in it. We have Cleveland, Golden State, Miami and Philly,” Siegel said. “I know people are asking about, well what about Minnesota or Denver. Technically they haven’t been told they are out yet; it’s just everybody around the league is saying that LeBron is not going to be going to one of those teams.”

The Latest Scoop Says Timberwolves Not Revolving Around LeBron James

The Wolves showed a strong interest in James shortly after his Lakers exit, reportedly contacting the 22-time All-Star multiple times and pitching him on an opportunity to contend for a fifth NBA championship.

Although many have argued that the Wolves would present James with the best basketball fit, and maybe even the best chances to win a title, the belief that James’ decision will ultimately be rooted in familiarity or friendships.

“It’s gonna be either one of the three teams in the East,” Siegel said, “which seems to be the talk of the town right. Or, the outside chance that goes to the Golden State Warriors.”

The teams most believed to be James’ top landing spots are the Cavs and Heat, two franchises he has great familiarity with.

Otherwise, James could choose to play with two of his close friends in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Wolves Tried Hard, But They Might Fall Short

Minnesota made a total team effort, from management to the star players.

“Anthony Edwards has been directly involved with LeBron in this process,” said Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski said before adding, “He’s made phone calls to LeBron. LaMelo Ball has had a conversation with LeBron, as I understand it. They’ve tried to kinda get their team considered with the whole sweepstakes here.”

Earlier into James’ free agency, Wolves head coach also submitted his take on the future Hall of Famer potentially coming to Minnesota.

“It’s an honor to be even in consideration to get a player like LeBron,” Finch said. “I think that’s a credit to our organization, our guys, the culture that we’ve been able to build, Tim Connelly’s relationship with the league and all the key members in and around LeBron’s team.”

Does James feel that joining the Wolves would fall under the “can’t be ‘em, join ‘em” category?

The Wolves ousted James’ Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs in a convincing five games. Minnesota has also made the conference finals in two of the last three seasons.