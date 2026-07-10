Timberwolves’ Projected LeBron James Contract Offer Revealed By Top Insider

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hearing all about how sweet reunions are. That hasn’t stopped them from lining their cards in hopes to sign the NBA’s hottest free agent.

For over a week, the NBA world has (impatiently) been waiting for LeBron James to make a free agency decision. After James told the Los Angeles Lakers he will not be returning to the franchise for a ninth season, there was rampant speculation about where the league’s all time leading scorer would land next.

The Wolves have been among a few James suitors — including the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors — prominently featured in the sweepstakes. Minnesota has ramped up its recruiting pitch, as have several other franchises. So, what will James decide to do?

What Salary the Timberwolves Can Offer LeBron James

If James does agree to come aboard, how much can he sign for? According to ESPN NBA insiders Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks, the Wolves are limited in the financial package they can offer James, but that doesn’t remotely dwindle Minnesota’s chances of landing the four-time MVP.

“The Timberwolves are $4.4 million below the second apron hard cap and have only the $3.9 million veterans minimum exception to offer James,” Marks wrote.

If this were eight years ago, the Wolves would’ve been out of race for James faster than they could say LeBron. But this James free agency is truly unique, particularly because the 22-time All-Star’s decision will at all be financially-driven, according to reports.

With James in no rush to make a choice, it proves that he isn’t worried about what salary his potential next team could offer him. Wherever James signs, it will either be on a veteran minimum deal or a midlevel exception.

It’s All About the Pitch

The latest development in James’ free agency is that interested teams have begun sending recruiting pitches via voice notes to his agent, Rich Paul.

So, what pitch will actually move James?

According to Windhorst, the Wolves can sell James on elite defense and sheer the firepower of Anthony Edwards and the freshly-acquired LaMelo Ball.

“Edwards and James played together on the Olympic team, so there’s familiarity between the two, and Jaden McDaniels would provide James cover by guarding opponents’ top wing scorers. LaMelo Ball is a wild card; his style of play would test James’ patience, but having James on the court with shooters such as Ball, Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu provides what has always been a successful formula.”

The recent rumblings suggest James may be leaning more toward a storybook ending. That narrows his options to the Heat and Cavaliers.

James was drafted by the Cavs and spent 11 seasons with the franchise. But he also has some Miami in his heart. James has spoken glowingly about the Heat over the years.

Maybe he sees his opportunity to go back to the team that saw him play arguably the four most dominant years of his legendary career.

Or maybe his strings are pulling for Cleveland one more time.