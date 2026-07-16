Timberwolves Receive New LeBron James Hint During Fanatics Fest

The Minnesota Timberwolves remained part of LeBron James‘ reported short list entering Thursday.

By the end of the day, however, they were still waiting for their first public acknowledgment.

James made his first public appearance since deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers during the live taping of his Mind the Game podcast with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton at Day 1 of Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York.

The four-time MVP addressed his future more directly than at any point since free agency began.

He just never mentioned Minnesota.

LeBron Declines Direct Question About His Decision

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Haliburton tried early in the live show to get James to reveal where he plans to play next season.

James quickly shut down the question.

“Didn’t we already talk about this in the back?”

Haliburton smiled before responding:

“I’ll leave it alone.”

Later in the show, James thanked the Lakers organization after spending eight seasons in Los Angeles.

“Shout out to my former team. I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers,” James said. “That was an unbelievable ride and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey.”

He then teased the crowd.

“It’s going to be fun wherever I land.”

McMenamin later reported that James also joked about the constant speculation surrounding his free agency.

“I hear the Warriors … I hear the Sixers.”

James even referenced a recent discussion involving the Miami Heat about him becoming a non-factor next season.

One team noticeably absent throughout the exchange was Minnesota.

Timberwolves Were Recently Named Among Finalists

The omission comes only two days after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the Timberwolves remained one of five teams still under consideration.

Charania listed Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Golden State as the remaining contenders.

However, when discussing the frontrunners, he specifically highlighted only Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.

Thursday’s Fanatics Fest appearance did little to change that perception.

James did not eliminate Minnesota from contention, nor did he indicate the Timberwolves were out of the running.

Still, after publicly acknowledging the Lakers, joking about the Warriors and 76ers, and referencing the Heat, Minnesota remained outside the conversation.

Minnesota’s Recruiting Pitch Has Already Been Made

The Timberwolves have hardly been passive.

President Tim Connelly recently called Minnesota’s roster, coaching staff and culture the organization’s recruiting pitch, saying the franchise hopes what it has built appeals not only to James but to every elite free agent.

Coach Chris Finch said that sentiment, pointing to Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels as reasons Minnesota represents an ideal basketball fit for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The basketball case remains compelling.

The public messaging, however, has been noticeably quieter.

James’ comments on Thursday offered no definitive clues about where he will play next season, and they should not be interpreted as eliminating any team from consideration.

But with his decision believed to be drawing closer, the Timberwolves continue to occupy an unusual position.

They remain in the reported race.

They just haven’t yet become part of James’ public conversation.